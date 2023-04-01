Justin Sun Offers 10% Discount to Buy 41K BTC From US Government

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Justin Sun Offers 10% Discount to Buy 41K BTC From US Government

Investor Bites
2023-04-01 11:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
SNEAK PEEK
  • Justin Sun proposed to buy 41K BTC from the US government at a discounted rate.
  • Sun’s proposal aims to reduce the potential impact of selling activities on the market.
  • Some are skeptical of Sun’s claims due to his SEC investigation and history of outlandish claims.
Justin Sun, the visionary founder of TRON, has made headlines once again with a daring proposal that could change the game for the entire cryptocurrency market. In a bold move that has caught many off guard, Sun has offered to buy all 41K BTC from the government at a discounted rate of around 10%.
US government has announced its intention to sell an additional 41,500 #BTC this year. To minimize the potential impact on the market, I would like to offer to purchase these BTC at a 10% discount for an OTC deal.
— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) March 31, 2023
In a follow-up in his latest tweet, he expressed his belief that the agreement would help to reduce the potential impact on the market. Further, Justin Sun’s proposal comes at a time when the crypto market is grappling with increasing concerns about the upward pressure on Bitcoin caused by selling activities.
As per the latest reports, the US government allegedly sold some of the Bitcoins seized in the Ulbricht case. The sale included over 9,000 Bitcoins and was completed for approximately $215 million, according to a document filed in court on March 31. However, the government is claimed to hold over 41,000 Bitcoins still to be sold in the future, which is where Justin Sun’s proposal came into the picture.
In light of Justin Sun’s offer, several cryptocurrency community members are wary of Sun’s claims as he is a target of an active SEC investigation. Moreover, reports indicate that Sun has a history of outlandish claims.
In relation, reports further imply that Sun gained widespread fame after allegedly accepting Warren Buffet’s elegant dinner invitation worth $4.5 million in 2020, which instantly catapulted him to stardom.
The post Justin Sun Offers 10% Discount to Buy 41K BTC from US Government appeared first on Every News Bite is Essential for Investment.
View full text