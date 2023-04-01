copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-04-01)
Binance
2023-04-01 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,792 and $28,824 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,444, up by 2.12%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ICX, ZRX, and SPELL, up by 48%, 43%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- ZkSync Era Experiences Block Generation Issues, No Response for 3 Hours
- Crypto Market March Roundup: Bitcoin Rises Amid Banking Uncertainties, Macro Headwinds
- US Government's Bitcoin Frenzy: 9,800 BTC Sold, 41,500 BTC to Follow
- Crypto Exchange Bittrex to Wind Down U.S. Operations Next Month
- Australian ‘Big 4’ Bank ANZ Halts Cash Withdrawals From Many Branches
- Alpine Teams With Binance to Offer Fans Unique F1 NFT!
- U.S. Government Sold $216M of Seized Silk Road Bitcoin This Month
- Shiba Inu’s Puppynet Testnet Sees Over 1M Transactions Since Its Launch
- FTX Launches New Fiat Withdrawal Website for EU Customers
Market movers:
- ETH: $1826.95 (+1.93%)
- BNB: $315.1 (-0.35%)
- XRP: $0.5062 (-4.76%)
- ADA: $0.3902 (+1.54%)
- DOGE: $0.07693 (+3.71%)
- MATIC: $1.1133 (+2.67%)
- SOL: $20.99 (+3.50%)
- DOT: $6.262 (+1.41%)
- LTC: $93.52 (+6.37%)
- SHIB: $0.00001079 (+2.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- ICX/BUSD (+48%)
- ZRX/BUSD (+43%)
- SPELL/BUSD (+24%)
