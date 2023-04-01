Binance Market Update (2023-04-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, up by 1.30% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,792 and $28,824 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,444, up by 2.12%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ICX , ZRX , and SPELL , up by 48%, 43%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: