El Salvador Removes All Taxes Related to Tech Innovation for Economic Growth

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador Removes All Taxes Related to Tech Innovation for Economic Growth

Cointelegraph By Arijit Sarkar
2023-04-02 13:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
El Salvador, the first country to establish Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal tender, made another historic decision to eliminate all taxes on technology innovations. The move runs parallel to the establishment of the National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC) of El Salvador, a.k.a. the Bitcoin office.
When legalizing Bitcoin on Sept. 7, 2021, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele saw the technology as a means to counter the hyperinflation and dependence on the US dollar. Over the past 18 months, El Salvador restrategized Bitcoin investments and utilized capital gains in numerous instances to rebuild the nation.
Moving ahead into this strategy, Bukele believed in winding down tax requirements as a means to expedite technological development. As promised, on April 1, Bukele officially sent a bill to Congress — effectively eliminating all income, property, and capital gains taxes on technology innovations “such as software programming, coding, apps and AI development; as well as computing and communications hardware manufacturing.”
Supporting this initiative is the establishment of the Bitcoin office, a regulatory body for conducting joint initiatives with Bitcoin entrepreneurs and companies. According to Asociación Bitcoin de El Salvador (Bitcoin Association of El Salvador), ONBTC aims to “position the country in the world as a technological and economic power.”
Ayer tuvimos una reunión muy especial con la @bitcoinofficesv Las empresas de #Bitcoin y los reguladores llevan iniciativas conjuntas para aportar aún más a #ElSalvador Como miembro de @asobitcoin recibirás este y muchos más beneficios exclusivos! pic.twitter.com/OFgzpO4GA6
— Asociación Bitcoin de El Salvador (@asobitcoin) March 30, 2023
In addition to attempting a financial comeback, Bukele’s ongoing efforts to reinvent El Salvador include promoting tourism, countering terrorism and building business hubs in the region.
In the start of 2023, El Salvador passed a legislation providing the legal framework for a Bitcoin-backed bond — known as the Volcano Bond.
#Plenaria90✍ Con 62 votos a favor, creamos la Ley de Emisión de Activos Digitales. pic.twitter.com/g1poXwLoH3
— Asamblea Legislativa (@AsambleaSV) January 11, 2023
The nomenclature of the volcano bonds is derived from Bitcoin City’s location, which is set to become a renewable crypto-mining hub powered by hydrothermal energy from the nearby Conchagua volcano.
View full text