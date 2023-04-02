DeGods Begins Migration to Ethereum

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

DeGods Begins Migration to Ethereum

Forkast Labs
2023-04-02 13:48
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
DeGods, the largest Solana-based non-fungible token (NFT) collection by all-time sales volume, started its migration to the Ethereum blockchain on Saturday morning in Hong Kong.
See related article: Solana NFT sales surge as traders farm for Tensor rewards

Fast facts

  • Despite the migration, activity on the Solana network has been increasing, with the Forkast Solana Composite, a measure of the Solana NFT market, rising by 2.9% over the past 24 hours.
  • On Wednesday, DeGods’ sister project Y00ts began its move to Polygon. Around 80% of Y00ts had already completed the move, according to data from Dune Analytics.
  • DeGods owners completed over US$2.19 million in sales on Friday alone, marking the highest amount since the NFTs were initially minted in October 2021, according to CryptoSlam, the data arm of Forkast Labs.
  • The rising activity may indicate traders anticipating DeGods’ price to rise on Ethereum, just as it has with Y00ts, whose floor price is up by more than 50% since the NFTs began to land on Polygon, CoinGecko data shows.
  • The deflationary collection, which began with a 10,000 NFT mint, had a floor price of 939 SOL (US$19,940), experiencing a 29.6% surge in the 24 hours leading up to 1 p.m in Hong Kong, according to CoinGecko data. DeGods on Ethereum had a floor price of 10.4 ETH (US$19,000).
  • DeLabs, the Los Angeles-based NFT firm behind DeGods and Y00ts, announced the projects’ moves to their designated blockchains in December 2021, which was the same month that Solana’s native coin, SOL, dipped below US$10 for the first time since early 2021. The startup received a US$3 million grant from Polygon to migrate blockchains.
  • The migration of DeGods from Solana is expected to drain around US$200 million, the estimated market capitalization of the NFT collection, from the blockchain.
See related article: Top Solana NFT projects find new homes on Ethereum, Polygon
View full text