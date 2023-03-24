ZkSync Era Experiences Block Generation Issues, No Response for 3 Hours

Key Points:

zkSync Era has been experiencing issues with generating blocks, causing concerns among the cryptocurrency community.

The team is aware of the problem and is working to fix it, with a commitment of $3.8M to secure the platform.

Despite these issues, it remains one of the most popular Ethereum L2 solutions available, and the team’s commitment to addressing the issues is reassuring for users and investors alike.

zkSync Era Block Explorer indicates that zkSync Era is suspected to be malfunctioning, and no block has been generated for three hours.

zkSync Era, one of the main Ethereum L2 solutions, has recently been experiencing issues with generating blocks. According to the zkSync Era block explorer, no block has been generated for three hours. This has caused concerns among the cryptocurrency community, as zkSync is a highly popular scaling solution for Ethereum.

According to Wu Blockchain, the official reply said that the team already knows about the problems of the zkSync era mainnet. In progress, try not to initiate transactions now. Waiting for mainnet recovery. The funds are safe. Waiting for the team to fix it.

But zkSync Era is not the only solution facing these kinds of issues. Avalanche, another popular platform, has also failed to produce blocks several times, further adding to the concerns around the reliability of these solutions.

It is worth noting that on March 24, zkSync Era announced the launch of the mainnet, making these issues even more concerning.

gm zkEVM! zkSync Era Mainnet Alpha is now open to all users.

Developers, projects, and users can now experience the power of zkEVM. — zkSync ∎ (@zksync) March 24, 2023

zkSync has announced a commitment of $3.8M to secure the platform. This includes seven independent security audits by T1 auditors, three internal audits, two public security contests, an open-ended bug bounty program, and open-sourcing code. This shows that the team is taking the issue seriously and committed to addressing it transparently.

Despite these issues, zkSync Era remains one of the most popular Ethereum L2 solutions available, and the team’s commitment to addressing the issues is reassuring for users and investors alike.

DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu

Thana

CoincuNews