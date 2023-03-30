Exchange
Terra’s Branding At MLB Opener Draws Attention From Spectators

Cointelegraph By Ciaran Lyons
2023-04-02 13:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
As baseball enthusiasts flocked to Nationals Park in Washington D.C for the Major League Baseball (MLB) opening day, the presence of Terra (LUNA) – the crypto ecosystem that collapsed in May 2022 – didn’t go unnoticed by attendees.
A Twitter user who attended The Washington Nationals’ home opener against the Atlanta Braves on March 30, shared an image of Terra being prominently displayed on a banner with the slogan “a decentralized economy needs decentralized money.”
“Sounds like a solid company. Will check out” the user commented on the prominent placement of Terra at the stadium.
Sounds like a solid company. Will check out. pic.twitter.com/o3i9q2SnGA
— The D.C. Universe (@dcuniverse) March 30, 2023
Another Twitter user made it known that The Terra Club, a VIP pre-game venue experience, is still behind the home plate at Nationals Park, as well as "a big sign in left center" promoting Terra.
The partnership between Terra and The Washington Nationals' came into effect in February 2022, just months prior to the collapse of its native token, LUNA, and stablecoin UST.
The Terra community committed $38.2 million in UST over five years to secure the deal.
The partnership was proposed by Terra's founder Do Kwon through the community’s governance platform – who is now currently in custody in Montenegro, and will reportedly face harsh conditions in the penal system, according to an unnamed criminal defense lawyer in a March 29 Protos report.
It was noted that the conditions at Montenegro’s jails and prisons “haven’t changed” from those reported in a 2020 human rights report by the United States State Department.
The report cited a 2015 case in which prison officers were convicted of torturing and “inflicting grievous bodily harm” on 11 inmates.
Cointelegraph reached out to the Washington Nationals' for comment, but did not receive a response by the time time of publication.
View full text