El Salvador President Officially Signs Bill of 11 Pages Eliminating All Taxes

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador President Officially Signs Bill of 11 Pages Eliminating All Taxes

CoinCu - Thana
2023-04-01 06:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • El Salvador President signs bill to eliminate taxes on technology innovations.
  • Income, property, and capital gains taxes are all removed, boosting the tech sector.
El Salvador President signs bill to encourage technology innovations by eliminating all taxes on income, property, and capital gains.
The bill aims to strengthen the country’s competitiveness by promoting innovation and manufacturing technology developed in the national territory.
Done
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 31, 2023
The law will be regulated by the Ministry of Economy and will provide incentives through tax reductions and other incentives specifically designed to encourage investment and development of the technology industry in the national territory.
The purpose of this law is to contribute to the country’s economic growth and sustainable development by strengthening competitiveness through the promotion of innovation and the manufacture of technology developed in the national territory.
The law will accelerate technological innovation and manufacturing, such as microelectronics and semiconductor components, develop innovative materials and processing technologies, lead the development of advanced technology manufacturing in Latin America, expand and diversify Salvadoran human talent for technological manufacturing, develop, scale, and promote education and training in advanced technological manufacturing, strengthening connections between employers and educational organizations.
The law also aims to improve supply chain access and interconnections and expand efforts to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities for technological innovation and manufacturing, strengthen and revitalize the ecosystems of innovation, technological manufacturing, and its commercialization, and provide appropriate incentives through tax reductions and other incentives specifically designed to encourage investment and development of the technology industry in the national territory.
The law will be enforced by the Ministry of Finance. The Authority will have the power to regulate the operation and application of this law, issue Qualification Agreements, carry out inspections and controls to verify compliance with the obligations established in this law, and promote the design and implementation of public policies to facilitate industrial, technological innovation and promote cooperation and exchange between the main national and international technological innovation organizations.
DISCLAIMER: The Information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Thana
CoincuNews
View full text