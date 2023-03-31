Crypto Takes the Fast Lane: F1 Racing Car Puts Bitcoin Whitepaper on Full Display

The Bitcoin whitepaper takes the fast lane, making its Formula 1 racing debut on a Kraken-sponsored Williams Racing team car.

On March 28, British Formula One team Williams Racing, founded in 1977, and crypto exchange Kraken, established in 2011, announced a groundbreaking partnership. The leading crypto platform became the Formula 1 team’s first-ever Official Crypto and Web3 Partner.

The collaboration aims to offer fans innovative crypto and Web3 experiences while expanding Kraken’s reach to new institutional clients and businesses through the Williams Racing network. According to their press release, this partnership unites two iconic brands renowned for their commitment to innovation, integrity, and delivering exceptional experiences to their fans and clients.

As part of the partnership, Kraken’s branding will be prominently displayed on the FW45 halo and rear wing for the remainder of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season. Kraken’s logo will also appear on driver race suits and team caps. KrakenNFT customer-owned digital collectibles artwork from top third-party NFT projects will be showcased on the rear wing at selected Grands Prix to enhance fan engagement further. Williams Racing and Kraken will also work together to design limited-edition caps for specific races.

In addition to the branding initiatives, Kraken will participate in selected Williams Racing fanzone events throughout the season, offering pop-up experiences in various cities on the calendar. The partnership also includes plans to produce content and experiences designed to educate and engage fans on the value and mission of crypto and Web3.

The recently announced partnership has already gained attention for featuring an excerpt from the Bitcoin whitepaper on the Williams Racing team car. The Kraken logo, designed to resemble the legendary sea monster, incorporates text from the 2008 document authored by Satoshi Nakamoto. The logo encompasses the abstract, introduction, transactions, and timestamp server sections of ‘Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.’

YES! That’s the Bitcoin Whitepaper on the @williamsracing F1 car 👀 Who said #Bitcoin isn’t fast!? — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) March 31, 2023

Preparations for the upcoming Formula One event are in full swing at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, with the main race slated for April 2nd. The 2022 edition of the four-day event attracted a staggering 420,000 attendees, showcasing the immense popularity and fanbase of the sport.