Crypto Takes the Fast Lane: F1 Racing Car Puts Bitcoin Whitepaper on Full Display

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Takes the Fast Lane: F1 Racing Car Puts Bitcoin Whitepaper on Full Display

CryptoGlobe - Siamak Masnavi
2023-04-01 04:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Bitcoin whitepaper takes the fast lane, making its Formula 1 racing debut on a Kraken-sponsored Williams Racing team car.
On March 28, British Formula One team Williams Racing, founded in 1977, and crypto exchange Kraken, established in 2011, announced a groundbreaking partnership. The leading crypto platform became the Formula 1 team’s first-ever Official Crypto and Web3 Partner.
The collaboration aims to offer fans innovative crypto and Web3 experiences while expanding Kraken’s reach to new institutional clients and businesses through the Williams Racing network. According to their press release, this partnership unites two iconic brands renowned for their commitment to innovation, integrity, and delivering exceptional experiences to their fans and clients.
As part of the partnership, Kraken’s branding will be prominently displayed on the FW45 halo and rear wing for the remainder of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship season. Kraken’s logo will also appear on driver race suits and team caps. KrakenNFT customer-owned digital collectibles artwork from top third-party NFT projects will be showcased on the rear wing at selected Grands Prix to enhance fan engagement further. Williams Racing and Kraken will also work together to design limited-edition caps for specific races.
In addition to the branding initiatives, Kraken will participate in selected Williams Racing fanzone events throughout the season, offering pop-up experiences in various cities on the calendar. The partnership also includes plans to produce content and experiences designed to educate and engage fans on the value and mission of crypto and Web3.
The recently announced partnership has already gained attention for featuring an excerpt from the Bitcoin whitepaper on the Williams Racing team car. The Kraken logo, designed to resemble the legendary sea monster, incorporates text from the 2008 document authored by Satoshi Nakamoto. The logo encompasses the abstract, introduction, transactions, and timestamp server sections of ‘Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System.’
YES! That’s the Bitcoin Whitepaper on the @williamsracing F1 car 👀
Who said #Bitcoin isn’t fast!?
— Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) March 31, 2023
Preparations for the upcoming Formula One event are in full swing at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, with the main race slated for April 2nd. The 2022 edition of the four-day event attracted a staggering 420,000 attendees, showcasing the immense popularity and fanbase of the sport.
View full text