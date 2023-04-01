Crypto Exchange Trader Joe Nears Launch of Upgraded Trading Engine
Decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) Trader Joe will upgrade its Liquidity Book, its trading engine automated market maker as soon as next week, the project’s pseudonymous marketing lead Blue said on a community Discord call that CoinDesk attended Friday.
Liquidity Book V2.1 will make it more efficient for depositors to add tokens to Trader Joe’s liquidity pools and also improve the on-chain trading experience, Blue said. Trader Joe has three implementations: on Arbitrum, BNB Chain and Avalanche, its biggest.
The upgrade will also introduce “auto-pools” that will automatically manage depositors’ active positions in high-yield liquidity pools to mitigate risk. A new rewards program also set to launch will focus on distributing tokens for those that participate in Trader Joe’s concentrated liquidity.
Trader Joe has $131.78 million in total value locked and had done more than $520 million in trading volume since March 26, according to crypto statistic website DefiLlama. The price of JOE was trading at 60 cents at press time.
