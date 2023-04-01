Net Losses From Crypto Theft Down Sharply in Q1 2023 At $322M: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Net Losses From Crypto Theft Down Sharply in Q1 2023 At $322M: Report

Cointelegraph - Derek Andersen
2023-04-01 03:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Crypto hackers and scammers made off with $452 million in the first quarter of 2023, according to a report released by antivirus and app provider De.Fi. But that is good and bad news, as losses were down from $1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The recovery rate was down too, however.
According to the report, nearly half of the losses this quarter ($215 million) took place in the first three weeks of March. The Euler Finance and Bonq DAO exploits were the quarter’s loss leaders at $196 million and $120 million, respectively. Due to them, the Ethereum blockchain suffered the highest losses, even though Binance outnumbered them with 18 incidents to ten on Ethereum.
The CoinDeal scheme trailed at $45 million in third place, and the Monkey Drainer phishing scammers came in fourth at $16.5 million.
In the 49 cases examined in the report, six flash loan attacks accounted for the greatest losses at over $200 million, with Euler Finance representing most of the total. Smart contract exploits were the most common type at 17 incidents. Decentralized Finance (DeFi) accounted for only five incidents, but it suffered the lion’s share of losses at $336 million.
REPORT: $452 MILLION WAS LOST IN CRYPTO IN Q1 2023
• In Q1 2023, Crypto lost x3 less than in Q1 2022: $452M vs $1.3B
• Top 4 REKT Chains are: $ETH, $MATIC, $ARB, $BNB
• The Biggest REKT: Euler Finance ($196M Stolen)
— De.Fi ️ Web3 Antivirus (@DeDotFiSecurity) March 31, 2023
In the first quarter, $130 million was recovered from the exploits. All of that money was recovered in March and nearly all of it, $129 million, was due to money returned by the Euler Finance hackers. In the first quarter of last year, $520 million had been returned out of $1.3 billion lost, that is, 40% of the stolen funds, compared to 28.7% this year.
While DeFi dominated the losses reported, losses on decentralized exchanges and from crypto tokens and non-fungible tokens likely hit retail users as well. Theft is not uncommon for retail users, and scams affecting them are constantly evolving.
Magazine: US enforcement agencies are turning up the heat on crypto-related crime
View full text