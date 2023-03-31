Flybondi Takes the Skies By Storm With NFT Ticketing

Argentine low-cost airline Flybondi made a move into the blockchain space by issuing its e-tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

This new integration, called Ticket 3.0, is a continuation of Flybondi's partnership with NFT ticketing company, TravelX, which was established in September 2022.

The NFT ticketing technology, built on the Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) blockchain, offers passengers the ability to change their name, transfer, or sell their NFT tickets independently.

According to Flybondi, the NFT ticket "provides a more flexible travel experience by allowing passengers to purchase tickets in advance without having to specify their travel plans or who the travelers will be."

This new integration not only offers convenience to passengers but also reduces the cost of customer service for the airline and increases its revenue through trading fees.

"With Ticket 3.0, our passengers will have greater flexibility and control over their trips as they will be able to transfer, rename, or give away their tickets in a simple and autonomous manner," said Mauricio Sana, CEO of Flybondi, regarding the significance of this initiative.

"Our goal is to create a positive impact in the aviation industry through innovation and the application of blockchain technology. Changing the rules of the game is never easy, but we believe that our objective is to evolve and offer our passengers a new level of freedom to fly."

Passengers can purchase their travel tickets through the Flybondi website using fiat currency and TravelX will then issue a synchronized NFT ticket on top of the regular e-ticket.

Travelers can create a Ticket 3.0 account to manage and store their NFTs through Flybondi.

The airline integrates ticket-related rules and conditions into the NFT's smart contract.