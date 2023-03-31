Bank of England’s CBDC Lead Discusses Coexistence of CBDCs and Bitcoin

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have become a hot topic in the financial world in recent years, with many central banks around the world exploring the idea of launching their own digital currencies. The Bank of England is one such institution, having recently launched consultation papers for the design of their CBDC, which has been dubbed “Britcoin” by the UK’s Chancellor.

At the Citi Digital Money Symposium, the Bank of England’s CBDC lead, Katie Fortune, discussed the potential benefits of CBDCs and their coexistence with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. She noted that CBDCs could act as a link between traditional finance and decentralized finance, providing a way to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized financial systems.

However, Fortune also acknowledged that there are several obstacles that need to be addressed before CBDCs can become a reality, such as data theft and fraud. She emphasized the need for strong privacy and security standards to be put in place before the launch of any CBDC.

Despite these challenges, Fortune believes that the possibilities for CBDCs in retail trade and e-commerce are immense. CBDCs could potentially make transactions faster, cheaper, and more secure, providing a more efficient way to conduct business online.

The symposium also saw discussions on the prospects of CBDCs, with Citi bank’s Future Finance Lead predicting that by the end of the decade, $5 trillion worth of CBDCs will be in circulation. This suggests that CBDCs are likely to play a significant role in the future of finance, and that central banks need to take them seriously as a viable option.

CBDCs are an exciting development in the world of finance, offering a way to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. While there are challenges that need to be addressed, the potential benefits of CBDCs in retail trade and e-commerce make them a compelling option for central banks around the world.