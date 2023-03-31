Bank of England’s CBDC Lead Discusses Coexistence of CBDCs and Bitcoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bank of England’s CBDC Lead Discusses Coexistence of CBDCs and Bitcoin

Todayq by Om Labde
2023-03-31 13:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) have become a hot topic in the financial world in recent years, with many central banks around the world exploring the idea of launching their own digital currencies. The Bank of England is one such institution, having recently launched consultation papers for the design of their CBDC, which has been dubbed “Britcoin” by the UK’s Chancellor.
At the Citi Digital Money Symposium, the Bank of England’s CBDC lead, Katie Fortune, discussed the potential benefits of CBDCs and their coexistence with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. She noted that CBDCs could act as a link between traditional finance and decentralized finance, providing a way to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized financial systems.
However, Fortune also acknowledged that there are several obstacles that need to be addressed before CBDCs can become a reality, such as data theft and fraud. She emphasized the need for strong privacy and security standards to be put in place before the launch of any CBDC.
Despite these challenges, Fortune believes that the possibilities for CBDCs in retail trade and e-commerce are immense. CBDCs could potentially make transactions faster, cheaper, and more secure, providing a more efficient way to conduct business online.
The symposium also saw discussions on the prospects of CBDCs, with Citi bank’s Future Finance Lead predicting that by the end of the decade, $5 trillion worth of CBDCs will be in circulation. This suggests that CBDCs are likely to play a significant role in the future of finance, and that central banks need to take them seriously as a viable option.
CBDCs are an exciting development in the world of finance, offering a way to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. While there are challenges that need to be addressed, the potential benefits of CBDCs in retail trade and e-commerce make them a compelling option for central banks around the world.
View full text