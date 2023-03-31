Binance.US Claims 41% of Coinbase’s Global Trading Volume in a Week

Binance.US’s weekly trading volume is 41% of Coinbase’s global trading volume.

According to a recent tweet by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, Binance.US’s weekly trading volume has reached an all-time high of 41% of Coinbase’s global trading volume.

Sharing some pubic data. @BinanceUS (NOT including https://t.co/ukvU1dlpOt) weekly trading volume reached 41% of Coinbase's (global) trading volume last week. An ATH. pic.twitter.com/CLOMrvtSjT — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) March 31, 2023

Experts believe that this achievement marks a key milestone for Binance.US. According to them, the platform is progressing in the competitive industry for trading cryptocurrencies.

Binance.US to Coinbase volume fraction

The latest data provided by CoinGecko indicates that the exchange has a reported 24-hour trading volume of $752,031,242.54, a decline of 6.46% compared to the volume recorded for the previous 24 hours.

The BTC/USD trading pair had a 24-hour trading volume of $396,971,086.76, making it the most commonly traded pair on the exchange. Moreover, Binance.US has a total of 310,256,904.40 dollars in exchange reserves.

On the other hand, the Coinbase Exchange, which gives users access to 550 distinct trading pairs, allegedly has a 24-hour trading volume of $1,267,799,965.38, a decline of 1.97% compared to the 24-hour trading volume recorded for the preceding period. BTC/USD is the pair that sees the most significant activity on the exchange, with a total trading volume of $523,535,141.46 over 24 hours.

In other related reports, Coinbase is now in discussions with officials about staying in Canada, according to familiar sources. This discussion comes amid Canada’s efforts to tighten its regulations around cryptocurrency exchanges and trade.

