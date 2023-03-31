Bitcoin Drops Below $28K As Options Expire, Traders Borrow WBTC From Aave

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Drops Below $28K As Options Expire, Traders Borrow WBTC From Aave

Coindesk - Omkar Godbole
2023-03-31 16:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) traded under pressure on Friday as options worth billions of dollars expired and some traders took bearish bets on the cryptocurrency's Ethereum-based wrapped version, WBTC.
The leading cryptocurrency by market value slipped by 1% to $27,546 during European hours having failed to keep gains above $29,000 on Thursday, CoinDesk data show. At 08:00 UTC, Deribit, the world's largest crypto options exchange by trading volumes and open interest, settled bitcoin options worth over $4 billion.
"The current price drop is more likely to be the impact of delivery and settlements and market makers selling their spot and contracts to maintain a delta neutral [market-neutral] book," Griffin Ardern, a volatility trader from crypto asset management firm Blofin told CoinDesk.
Market makers provide liquidity by creating buy and sell orders, and earn money through the bid-ask spread while maintaining a direction-neutral exposure. They are always on the opposite side of investors and often trade the underlying cryptocurrency in the spot market or buy or sell perpetual futures to balance their bullish/bearish exposure in the options market.
Circumstantial evidence validates Ardern's argument: Bitcoin dropped to $27,546 from $28,100 in the hour before 08:00 UTC. Deribit settled quarterly contracts at 08:00 UTC.
The chart tweeted by pseudonymous analyst @52kskew shows the cumulative volume delta (CVD) in the Deribit-based perpetual futures market fell sharply into the negative before the settlement time. A positive and rising CVD means more buyers are in action, while a negative CVD implies sellers are aggressive.
$BTC Deribit market dataDeribit CVD & Delta showing the price impact of option expiry. Typically occurs when large options open interest is near expiry & books need to be balanced out (delta neutral or hedged) https://t.co/J8M1NFgcti pic.twitter.com/0m7o9OQns9
— Skew Δ (@52kskew) March 31, 2023

Borrowed short?

The sale of borrowed WBTC, or shorting, may have played a supporting role in driving prices lower. WBTC is the largest wrapped version of bitcoin on Ethereum, the largest smart contract blockchain, and can be swapped on a 1:1 basis for BTC.
The number of WBTC borrowed from the dominant decentralized lending protocol Aave rose to 3,220 BTC, a 29% increase in two weeks, according to data tracked by Swiss-based blockchain analytics firm Santiment.
Traders often express their bearish view on bitcoin by shorting WBTC tokens borrowed from DeFi platforms like Aave.
"Currently, we are seeing cautious borrowing of WBTC at this price range, nothing too insane yet, but it looks like folks have started to short," Santiment said in a market update.
The recent peaks in total WBTC borrowed from Aave have marked price bottoms in bitcoin.
"Seems like the shorters on AAVE have a nice track record of being blown up. So far, the highest spikes in total borrowed WBTC saw them marked the local bottoms," Santiment noted.
View full text