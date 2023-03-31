US Accountants Ready to Invest in Blockchain, AI Tools Like ChatGPT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Accountants Ready to Invest in Blockchain, AI Tools Like ChatGPT

Bitcoinist by Dalmas Ngetich
2023-03-31 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
In a recent Intuit survey, accountants in the United States have recognized the impact of technology on their businesses. Nearly half of those surveyed are ready to splash on blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to grow and serve their clients better.

Accountants Are Pro-Technology

In a press release on March 29, The Intuit QuickBooks Accountant Technology Survey, collecting feedback from 2,000 accountants in the United States, revealed that accountants know how technology can influence growth. Subsequently, they are keen to prioritize technology investment to move their business forward.
Of the 1,073 accounts surveyed, 48% said they aim to invest and adopt automation tools and software using AI. Another 47% said they are also looking at blockchain technology.
Following the exploding popularity of ChatGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that does, among other things, chat and computation, there has been concern that technology will impact many users leading to massive job losses.
Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank, in a report, predicted that Generative AI could end up replacing up to 7% of all US jobs, causing significant disruptions in the labor markets. While there could be losses, most users would look at this technology to complement their work.
If generative AI delivers on its promised capabilities, the labor market could face significant disruption. Although the impact of AI on the labor market is likely to be significant, most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are thus more likely to be complemented rather than substituted by AI.

Leveraging Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence For Growth

Findings from the survey indicate that most accountants recognize that technology would play a significant growth in their growth and expansion in the year ahead.
Besides AI, blockchain technology, which relies on a distributed network of users for higher reliability and self-auditing, could disrupt work. Existing networks, for example, Bitcoin, allow users to send transactions without an accounting intermediary.
Moreover, since some blockchains support smart contracts, the resulting automation and optimization of workflow can be used to standardize auditing, consolidate bookkeeping, and reduce paperwork.
By complementing their work with technology, accounting firms will drive up their revenue and better serve clients, especially as clients’ financial needs increase.
An extract reads:
Technology is a key contributor to this bullish view, with 41% citing that their increased revenue is a result of technology improvements they previously implemented. Accountants also state that providing better value to their clients, updating workflows, and adding new services are all a result of leveraging technology.
Deloitte, in a report, said blockchain applications and, specifically, the emergence of new accounting technologies, some of which leverage distributed ledger technologies (DLTs), could shape how auditors engage.
View full text