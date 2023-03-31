copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-31)
Binance
2023-03-31 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -1.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,521 and $28,704 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,852, down by -2.55%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SXP, ELF, and INJ, up by 26%, 10%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade Nears Completion With Final Mainnet Test
- South Korea Court Rejects Second Arrest Warrant Request for Terraform Labs’ Daniel Shin
- New Binance Smart Chain Proposal Seeks to Lower Transaction Fees: Report
- Hong Kong Turns to Japan for Advice After ‘mind-boggling’ Web3 Influx
- Hong Kong May License At Least 8 Crypto Firms By Year-end: Former SFC Regulator
- Crypto Donations to Surpass $10B in a Decade: the Giving Block
Market movers:
- ETH: $1792.23 (-0.34%)
- BNB: $316.2 (+0.41%)
- XRP: $0.5315 (+0.15%)
- ADA: $0.3843 (+2.07%)
- DOGE: $0.0742 (-0.74%)
- MATIC: $1.0844 (-2.30%)
- SOL: $20.28 (-1.79%)
- DOT: $6.174 (+0.57%)
- LTC: $87.95 (-2.25%)
- SHIB: $0.00001057 (-0.38%)
Top gainers on Binance:
