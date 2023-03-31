USDC’s Market Cap Declines Steadily

Circle’s USDC stablecoin market cap fell $10B to $31B.

Reportedly, the FTX and LUNA collapse instilled fear in investors against the crypto market.

The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) incident happened at a time when the global cryptocurrency market was still recovering from last year’s substantial slump. This is when the massive outflow of USDC began.

USDC Market cap chart (source: CoinMarketCap )

After the demise of SVB, Circle’s market capitalization plummeted by more than 10% as the stablecoin market cap dropped. From about $40 billion in late February to as little as $31 billion as of March 30. And also the decrease in USDC’s valuation in the marketplace is not an indication that investors have lost interest in stablecoins in general. Amid the uncertainty, Tether’s USDT, another stablecoin, and competitor to USDC, has absorbed the large outflow from USDC to its market value.