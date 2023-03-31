South Korea Court Rejects Second Arrest Warrant Request for Terraform Labs’ Daniel Shin

A South Korean court on Thursday dismissed for the second time a request by prosecutors for an arrest warrant for Terraform Labs co-founder Shin Hyun-seung, or Daniel Shin, repeating that the court didn’t regard him a flight risk or likely to tamper with evidence regarding the investigation into the collapse of the Terra-Luna cryptocurrency and stablecoin last year. Prosecutors accuse Shin of fraud. The court denied an arrest warrant for Shin in December.

