DAO Treasuries Top $25 Billion for the First Time: DeepDAO

Cointelegraph By Martin Young
2023-03-31 09:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) treasuries are rapidly growing having just surpassed a major milestone, according to DeepDAO.
According to figures from the DAO data platform, on March 31, total assets for all decentralized autonomous organizations reached a record $25.1 billion.
The treasury is the total sum of assets the DAO may use at its own discretion. It excludes DAO-managed but unowned assets such as staking accounts and reward fees.
Around $22 billion of that total is liquid with around $3.5 billion set aside for vesting, according to DeepDAO.
Remarkably, assets in DAO treasuries have more than doubled since the beginning of 2023 which is no mean feat for a bear market.
Furthermore, the figure of $25.1 billion represents around 40% of the total value locked for all of DeFi as reported by DeFiLlama. This is currently $61.7 billion following a 39% increase since the beginning of this year.
DeepDAO is a discovery and analytics engine for the DAO ecosystem that lists and analyzes financial and governance data for the fast-growing sector. DeepDAO reports that there are 12,108 DAOs, 2,353 of which are analyzed by the platform.
A DeepDAO representative told Cointelegraph the big movers are layer 2 DAOs, with infrastructure now the leading category overtaking DeFi.
“Up till recently Uniswap and BitDao were biggest with over $2 billion each, now with the addition of Optimism, Arbitrum, Polygon we’ve got a whole pack of really big DAOs,” DeepDAO’s Daniel Bar said.
total value across all DAO treasuries surpassed $25B for first time ever pic.twitter.com/VcymWJOkOy
— Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) March 30, 2023
The Optimism Collective is the leader in terms of treasury funds with $5.5 billion giving it a market share of 22%. Optimism is the second most popular Ethereum layer-2 solutions provider after Arbitrum One, according to L2beat.
However, Arbitrum has a slightly lower DAO treasury with $4.4 billion giving it a share of 17.5%.
The remaining DAOs comprising the top five include BitDAO, Uniswap, and Polygon with treasuries of $2.6 billion, $2.5 billion, and $1.5 billion respectively.
DeepDAO also reports that the most active DAO over the past week has been PancakeSwap with 66 decisions. The total number of decisions made for all DAOs analyzed over the past month was 3,300, a fall from February’s 3,700 decisions.
