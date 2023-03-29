Dogecoin Creator Disapproves Elizabeth Warren's 'Anti-Crypto Army' Plans

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is set to kick off her re-election campaign with a significant focus on the cryptocurrency industry.

What Happened: According to a Twitter post by Warren on Thursday, she shared her past accomplishments, such as the availability of over-the-counter hearing aids and the cost reduction of childcare.

Warren also laid out her future plans, including building an "anti-crypto army" in the U.S.

I’m in this fight to put our government on the side of working families. Join our re-election campaign today: — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) March 29, 2023

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, expressed his dissent toward Senator Warren's anti-crypto army plans.

Markus said, “I hope everyone has a great day today except Elizabeth warren.”

Warren's attempts to rein in the cryptocurrency industry are well-documented, her latest effort culminating in February with the introduction of the Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2022. "Big-time financial criminals love crypto,” Warren added.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.074 down 2.05% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

