NEAR Protocol Partners With Solaire

The Near Protocol announced via a blog post on Thursday that it has partnered with Solaire to revolutionize the way consumers interact with fashion brands. By harnessing the power of web3 and the Near blockchain, Solaire is building out key protocol infrastructure and APIs that will expand decentralized retail and unlock new opportunities for both shoppers and fashion brands alike.

The Near blockchain would help Solaire provide numerous benefits for fashion brands, as well as unique integrations with Near. This includes Solaire integration with the Near Mainnet, native Near wallet support, and the Near token as a payment option.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees.NEAR is trading at $1.923, down by 3% in the last 24 hours.