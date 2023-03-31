Unstoppable Domains Introduces AI Avatars for Digital Identity

Unstoppable Domains, a leading Web3 domain provider, has introduced a new feature that allows users to create their own AI avatars and connect them with their digital identity. Now you can enhance your digital identity using easily-created custom AI avatars!

Unstoppable Domains releases AI features

Unstoppable Domains Offers Up Avatar PFPs

AI art is the latest trend. Now, for just $14.99, you can create 200 unique AI avatar images. What’s more, you can download these images without needing to subscribe! Once downloaded, you can then mint your favorite avatar into an NFT PFP. This PFP will be part of the Unstoppable: AI Art NFT Collection. Unstoppable Domains generates artistic avatars in ten different styles. These range from realistic to conceptual, giving you a wide range of options to choose from.

How Can I Make My AI Avatars?

This AI Art feature is available to anyone, even those without a Web3 domain. To create your AI avatar, first create an Unstoppable Domains account and purchase the AI Art pack. Then, navigate to “My Items” and click “Get Started” with AI Art. You will be asked to upload 10-20 photos of yourself to represent your digital identity.

After uploading your photos, wait for about 20 minutes while the AI model generates unique images. Once the process is complete, you will receive an email notification and can select your favorite image for your PFP. You can also mint your new PFP as an NFT, and even get a badge to commemorate the mint.

Unstoppable Domains’ AI Art feature offers users a fun and accessible way to express yourself online. The feature’s simplicity and affordability make it accessible to anyone who wants to create a custom AI avatar, regardless of their technical skills or experience with Web3 domains. This is a step forward in the company’s mission to onboard the world to Web3. By combining AI and digital identity, Unstoppable Domains is providing users with innovative and accessible tools to express themselves and interact with the digital world in new ways.

The post Unstoppable Domains Introduces AI Avatars for Digital Identity appeared first on NFT Evening.