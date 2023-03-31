Sushi Swap CEO Says He No Longer Feels 'Inspired' Amid U.S. Regulators’ Crypto Crackdown

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sushi Swap CEO Says He No Longer Feels 'Inspired' Amid U.S. Regulators’ Crypto Crackdown

CoinDesk - Elizabeth Napolitano
2023-03-31 02:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Sushi Swap Head Chef Jared Grey is no longer feeling “inspired” after a wave of regulatory crackdowns on crypto exchanges, including the decentralized exchange (DEX) he manages, has put immense pressure on the crypto industry, according to comments Grey made during the protocol’s ask-me-anything call on Thursday.

Grey spoke candidly about his feelings toward U.S. regulators and the general state of his industry to three other speakers during the first few minutes of the hour-long public meeting before community members trickled into the Discord call, which CoinDesk attended.

“It really feels like over this last cycle that the majority of that feeling [of excitement] is gone now,” Grey said. “Look at what's going on on the regulatory side of things. Like this morning, Senator (Elizabeth) Warren (D - Mass.) [was] stating she's putting together an anti-crypto army to regulate the space into obedience.”

The comments come one week after Grey claimed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) served Grey and Sushi DAO with a subpoena as part of its sweeping efforts to reign in the sprawling cryptocurrency industry. Although Grey declined to share the details of the subpoena, it could signal the protocol is headed for a lengthy, and expensive, legal battle against regulators who have vowed to exercise more stringent oversight over crypto firms.

Sushi Swap isn’t like most crypto firms; The venue for trading tokens on the Ethereum blockchain operates via smart contracts, not atop centralized servers, as fellow exchange Coinbase does. It is governed day-to-day by CEO Grey and shaped by governance token holders who vote on proposals.

To fund the expected battle, Grey last week proposed the community reserve $4 million of the protocol’s treasury funds for a "Sushi DAO Legal Defense Fund.” The fund, which is almost as much as the DAO’s annual operating expenses, received swift backlash on the community’s Discord channels, becoming a sticking point on Thursday’s call.

During the second half of the community call when attendees began to pour in, a community member asked Grey to provide more clarity on the subpoena. Grey declined to reveal any further details, however.

“I've been advised by legal not to talk about subpoena in detail,” said Grey. “Just to say, ‘hey, you know, we've received one [and] we're cooperating with it,’ and kind of leave it at that for now.”

Grey’s answers seemed to appease the call’s dozen or so attendees, one of whom apologized for broaching the subject of the subpoena. However, their silence during the meeting drew a stark contrast to the community’s earlier, more abrasive efforts to rebuff the legal fund idea on the DAO’s governance proposal forum.

Community members left more than a dozen comments questioning whether the legal defense initiative was a wise investment of the protocol’s funds after the proposal was posted last week, with some even calling for Grey's resignation.

“Post the subpoena, the community deserves to know,” ChronoFury, a pseudonymous member of the DAO, wrote on the forum. “Otherwise, how are we supposed to fund something we know nothing about?”

Roughly a third of respondents to a poll in the forum have so far voted against the fund.

“Bleeding Funds”

Negative attitudes toward the legal defense fund have percolated among the community’s members as the protocol tussles with its longstanding financial issues. In December, the protocol reduced the project's annual runway requirement from $9 million to $5 million. And, around the same time, Grey revealed Sushi Swap had just less than 18 months of runway left in its treasury.

Grey acknowledged his efforts to address the protocol’s financial issues during the first few minutes of the call.

“All that we’re doing now is just like to stem the bleeding that kind of has been occurring,” said Grey.

News of the recent SEC investigation has hit the protocol’s native token hard. It was trading at $1.21 before Grey revealed the existence of a subpoena; it has fallen 11.5 percent since.

View full text