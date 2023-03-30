‘US Dollar Is Now a Risk on Asset,’ Tweets Crypto Analyst

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

‘US Dollar Is Now a Risk on Asset,’ Tweets Crypto Analyst

CoinEdition by Nynu V Jamal
2023-03-30 13:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Summary
  • Analyst Marty Party tweeted that the USD’s volume is about to drop 80%.
  • The influencer added that the world is losing confidence in it and is switching to other options.
  • As the volume falls, the USD has become a risk for assets.
The musical artist and blockchain architect MartyParty posted on his Twitter page that the volume of the US Dollar is diminishing and is about to drop almost 80%. He added that the world has started losing confidence in the US Dollar witnessing the weakening volume as volume was its strength.
Notably, on March 30, MartyParty tweeted that “USD is now a risk on asset,” adding that the USD volume falls as people switch to other options:
USD is now a risk on asset World has lost confidence in it. It’s strength is in volume and volume is about to drop 80% as the world moves to new options.
— MartyParty (@martypartymusic) March 30, 2023
Significantly, the USD volume has been exhibiting a negative inclination following the fall of the banking domains, namely, Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
Comparatively, the US Dollar had a substantial performance in 2022, with its index reaching a 20-year high of 114 in September 2022. However, the aggressive monetary policies and interest hikes of the Federal Reserve resulted in the latest decline of the USD Index (DXY).
USD Index
Meanwhile, several attempts have been put forward by the country to tighten the restrictions on crypto; the US officials have been lobbying their Canadian and UK counterparts which Balaji Srinivasan, the former Chief Technology Officer of the crypto firm Coinbase explained as an attempt to “block the exits before the digital devaluation of the dollar.”
Interestingly, the inflation data has also impacted the DXY to have a significant drop. The dollar’s reposition is supposedly a result of the expectations of the Fed’s slower rate hikes and a larger potential terminal rate for US interest rates.
Usually, several factors including geopolitical events and macroeconomic aspects decide the performance of the US Dollar. To add, the performance of the dollar has a high impact on other fiat currencies as well as cryptocurrencies.
View full text