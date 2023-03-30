copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-30)
Binance
2023-03-30 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,111 and $29,188 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,582, up by 0.47%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SXP, STRAX, and PORTO, up by 49%, 36%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Montenegro Hints U.S. May Get to Extradite Terra Fugitive Do Kwon Ahead of South Korea
- Sam Bankman-Fried’s Legal Fees Funded By Alameda Research
- Analyst Discloses Intricate Information About Do Kwon’s Arrest
- ‘Withdrawals Are Coming!’ — Ethereum Devs Confirm Epoch for Shapella Fork
- SEC Chief Gary Gensler to Face Congress Grueling Over Crypto Policy
- Newly Formed ZeroSync Association Brings Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Heads for Best Quarter in Two Years, Outperforms Ether, Gold, Nasdaq
Market movers:
- ETH: $1797.9 (-1.26%)
- BNB: $314.8 (-1.25%)
- XRP: $0.5306 (-7.64%)
- ADA: $0.3764 (-2.34%)
- MATIC: $1.1099 (-2.61%)
- DOGE: $0.07474 (-2.12%)
- SOL: $20.64 (-3.46%)
- DOT: $6.14 (-1.89%)
- LTC: $89.96 (-2.66%)
- SHIB: $0.00001061 (-1.85%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SXP/BUSD (+49%)
- STRAX/BUSD (+36%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+21%)
