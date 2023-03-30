Binance Market Update (2023-03-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.18T, down by -0.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,111 and $29,188 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,582, up by 0.47%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include SXP , STRAX , and PORTO , up by 49%, 36%, and 21%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: