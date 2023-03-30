XRP Trading Volumes Surges to Billions of Dollars on South Korean Crypto Exchanges

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

XRP Trading Volumes Surges to Billions of Dollars on South Korean Crypto Exchanges

CoinDesk by Shaurya Malwa
2023-03-30 08:52
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The South Korean crypto trading mania has seemingly returned fueled by the surge in XRP tokens.
Trading volumes for XRP spiked to billions of dollars on UpBit, Bithumb and Korbit, three of Korea’s top exchanges by volume, on the back of the token's 26% rise in the past week.
In the past 24 hours, XRP trading made up 37% of all volume on Bithumb, 18% of volume on UpBit, and a staggering 50% of all volume on Korbit, data from CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap shows. These volumes were against the U.S. dollar on UpBit, and against the Korean won on Bithumb and Korbit.
Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) usually account for the majority of the trading activity on these exchanges, which makes the XRP volume surge an anomaly.
UpBit led global XRP trading volumes with over $790 million worth of tokens traded in the past 24 hours. Crypto exchange Binance, in comparison, traded a relatively smaller $720 million, CoinGecko data shows.
In crypto circles, South Korean traders are infamous for pushing euphoric rallies on tokens. The so-called Kimchi Premium originates from the region – where prices of bitcoin on local exchanges can trade at a premium of as much as 30% compared to international counterparts, driven by local demand.
Some of that volume may be attributable to wash trading, a manipulative technique where in a traders continually buy and sell the same asset to drive up volumes in order to create a false impression of market activity.
The interest in XRP comes amid speculation that the token might be classified as a commodity by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), after the CFTC classified bitcoin and ether as commodities in a lawsuit against Binance.
This in turn may hurt the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) case against Ripple in which the regulator claims that XRP tokens are securities. Classification as a commodity could mean Ripple wins the case – which some traders consider bullish for XRP.
"The bullish impulse stems from Ripple's case vs. the SEC, where optimism for Ripple's win seems to be becoming more dominant," Lewis Harland, portfolio manager at Decentral Park Capital, said in a market update on Wednesday
"Maybe that Ripple win sets off a bullish impulse down the risk curve (alt season)," Harland added.
View full text