Montenegro Hints U.S. May Get to Extradite Terra Fugitive Do Kwon Ahead of South Korea

The U.S. may have gained an edge in a race with South Korea to extradite Terraform Labs chief Kwon Do-hyung from Montenegro on charges of fraud related to the collapse of the US$40 billion Terra-Luna cryptocurrency project in May last year, according to a report by Yonhap News on Wednesday. The report cites Montenegro Justice Minister Marko Kovac saying Washington requested the extradition of the South Korean national before Seoul, following his arrest in the country on March 23 for allegedly traveling on false travel documents.

Fast facts