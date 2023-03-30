Bitcoin Climbs Above US$28,000, XRP Leads Winners for the Week, U.S. Equities Jump

Bitcoin climbed back above US$28,000 in Thursday morning trading in Asia in a broad based rally that lifted most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies and seemingly shrugged off concerns about regulators in the U.S. filing warnings and lawsuits against crypto exchanges. Bitcoin led the day’s gains while XRP led the winners for the week. U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors seemed to be moving on from concerns about the state of the banking system after a series of lender failures earlier this month.

Fast facts