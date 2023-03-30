Bitcoin Climbs Above US$28,000, XRP Leads Winners for the Week, U.S. Equities Jump

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Climbs Above US$28,000, XRP Leads Winners for the Week, U.S. Equities Jump

Forkast by Tom Zuo
2023-03-30 04:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Bitcoin climbed back above US$28,000 in Thursday morning trading in Asia in a broad based rally that lifted most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies and seemingly shrugged off concerns about regulators in the U.S. filing warnings and lawsuits against crypto exchanges. Bitcoin led the day’s gains while XRP led the winners for the week. U.S. equities rose on Wednesday as investors seemed to be moving on from concerns about the state of the banking system after a series of lender failures earlier this month.

Fast facts

  • Bitcoin led the gainers among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, jumping 3.87% to US$28,345 in the 24 hours to 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong, to post a weekly gain of 3.61%, according to CoinMarketCap data.
  • The leading cryptocurrency has bounced back from a low of US$26,677 on Tuesday this week after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) filed a lawsuit against Binance for alleged violation of trading rules.
  • Ethereum rose 0.65% to US$1,788, holding a weekly gain of 2.78%. The token briefly traded above the US$1,800 resistance level on Wednesday.
  • The rally in cryptocurrencies comes amid rising tension between cryptocurrency platforms and U.S. regulators. Crypto asset trading platform Beaxy.com closed on Wednesday after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged it for violating securities laws, making it at least the fourth crypto exchange to be targeted by a U.S. federal agency so far this year. The SEC has fined Kraken, issued a warning to Coinbase, while the CFTC filed a lawsuit against Binance. SEC Chair Gary Gensler is also requesting more resources to regulate the crypto market.
  • However, the lawsuit issued by the CFTC against Binance indicates conflicts between the regulators themselves. The CFTC filing lists Bitcoin, Ether and Litecoin as commodities, contradicting the SEC’s previous stated view.
  • XRP rose 3.42% to US$0.5387 for a gain of 27.64% over the past seven days, the biggest weekly gain among the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptos. The CFTC’s lawsuit against Binance might provide support for Ripple Labs in its court battle with the SEC, which has charged the company with selling an unregistered security in the form of XRP, according to CNBC on Thursday.
  • In the non-fungible token (NFT) market, the Forkast 500 NFT index traded flat at 4,005.60 as of 09:30 a.m. in Hong Kong, edging up 0.01% in the past 24 hours, nearly 20% of sales were in newer collections from Yuga Labs’ HV-MTL and Nakamigos from HiFO Labs., according to Forkast Labs data.
  • The Forkast 500 index is down 2.78% for the week, after briefly falling below the 4,000 mark earlier on Thursday. The Forkast Labs index is a proxy measure of the performance of the global NFT market and includes 500 eligible smart contracts on any given day. It is managed by Forkast sister company, CryptoSlam.
  • U.S. equities closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.00%, the S&P 500 gained 1.42%, and the Nasdaq Composite Index moved up 1.79%. Equities rebounded as concern about weakness in the banking industry receded amid U.S. hearings on recent bank failures.
  • Investors are waiting for more economic data this week, with Friday’s Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index offering signals into the possible next interest rate moves by the Federal Reserve to curb inflation.
  • U.S. stock futures edged down as of 9:00 a.m. in Hong Kong. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures moved 0.09% lower, S&P 500 futures dipped 0.07% and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.14%.
View full text