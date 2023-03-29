First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rises Over $28.3K Despite Binance Legal Woes

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Rises Over $28.3K Despite Binance Legal Woes

CoinDesk by Jocelyn Yang, Shaurya Malwa
2023-03-29 23:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Good morning. Here’s what’s happening:
Prices: Investors shrugged off concerns about the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's suit against Binance to send bitcoin above $28K again.
Insights: The Ethereum Goerli test network has been a proving ground for major upgrades such as the Merge. Can a small community of supporters keep it going?

Prices

What Crypto Worries? Investors Send Bitcoin Back Over $28K
Despite ongoing tension stemming from Binance’s recent legal woes, bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies spent Wednesday in the green.
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at $28,380, up 3.9% over the past 24 hours and well up from its lows below $27,000 earlier in the week after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) filed a lawsuit against Binance accusing the exchange giant had offered unregistered crypto derivatives, among other allegations. BTC is up about 21% in March, outperforming other assets such as ether, stocks and gold.
“The market has reacted positively despite the CFTC story mostly because the broader narrative of a return to quantitative tightening (QE) and fiat printing remains dominant,” Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto asset manager BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk in an email.
Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency in market value, was recently changing hands at $1,794, gaining 1.1% for the day. Among other altcoins, crypto payment platform Ripple’s XRP token continued its strength from Tuesday, jumping nearly 6% to 54 cents. Cardano’s ADA token and Polygon’s MATIC token were up 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively.
The CoinDesk Market Index, which measures the overall crypto market performance, recently rose 3.4%.
DiPasquale said the recent outperformance of coins like XRP is tied to “regulators seemingly questioning even the biggest names in the space,” adding that “the playing field is evened for all other coins that were previously considered contentious.”
In the lawsuit filed Monday against Binance in U.S. District Court in Illinois, the CFTC called several cryptos including BTC, ETH, litecoin (LTC), tether (USDT) and Binance USD (BUSD) commodities. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler has previously suggested that proof-of-stake tokens like ETH are securities amid an ongoing feud between the agencies about jurisdiction.
Equity markets edged higher Wednesday: The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed up 1.4% and 1.7%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was also up 1%.
James Lavish, managing partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund, called Wednesday a "risk-on" day across the board as investors appeared to position themselves and their books ahead of several data releases later this week, including Thursday’s U.S. final fourth-quarter GDP figure release and Friday’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation data.
“The thought is if this data comes in weaker than expectations, then it will give (Federal Reserve Chair) Powell enough evidence to pause further rate raises,” Lavish told CoinDesk in an email. The CME FedWatch Tool showed that currently over 62% of traders predict that the U.S. central bank will not raise its interest rate in its May monetary policy meeting.
He added that BTC's price benefitted from the recent risk-on move as well as the announcement that China completed its first yuan-settled liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade with the United Arab Emirates.
"This strengthens the argument that bitcoin may be used as a means of exchange in large cross-border energy trades in the near future," he said. “That said, I believe this reality, while valid, is still a ways off.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. 2-year Treasury rate remained almost flat from Tuesday, same time, to sit around 4.06% Wednesday, while the 10-year Treasury rate was also almost flat from a day ago at 3.56%.
Nicholas Colas, co-founder of the market analysis firm DataTrek Research, highlighted in a Wednesday note that the yield on 2-year Treasuries has been higher than that of the 10-year’s since July 2022 – a sign that “markets saw US monetary policy as restrictive.”
“Monetary policy is essentially pushing the brakes on the US economy and a recession inevitably follows” based on the historical patterns, Colas wrote, adding: “We certainly have the ‘kindling’ for a recession call, but the catalytic ‘spark’ is still not entirely obvious to US equity markets.”

Biggest Gainers

AssetTickerReturnsDACS Sector
GalaGALA+7.3%Entertainment
ChainlinkLINK+6.0%Computing
XRPXRP+5.8%Currency

Biggest Losers

There are no losers in CoinDesk 20 today.

Insights

A DAO Rallies to Keep the Goerli Test Network Alive
The future of the Ethereum Goerli test network remains uncertain, but a little-known Ethereum community is rallying behind the network in the hope that a solution can be found to keep it going.
GoerliDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization, is making the case to continue Goerli as an active blockchain network and using goerli ether (gETH) to incentivize activity on the network.
“Goerli’s historical usage makes it an ideal candidate to be Ethereum’s de facto canary network – a pretesting environment closely resembling the mainnet,” the newly formed DAO said in a post earlier this week.
“An incentivized canary network like Goerli offers unique advantages to builders and users alike, and the concept has seen success on many blockchains – most notably with Kusama in relation to Polkadot,” it added.
It is unclear who is behind GoerliDAO as of Wednesday.
Testnets like Goerli are a testing environment that mimics real-world blockchain usage, allowing developers to find and patch critical bugs for upcoming products or features meant to be deployed on a blockchain's main, or live, network.
Much of the testing of Ethereum’s major upgrades, such as the Merge, were conducted on Goerli.
Keeping such a testing environment alive is what the folks behind GoerliDAO are rallying for: “The preservation of Goerli as a canary network will not only fill a crucial need within the Ethereum ecosystem but also pave the way for future innovation and incentivization in the world of decentralized finance,” they said.
View full text