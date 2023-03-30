Andy Warhol Artworks to Be Offered As Tokenized Investments on Ethereum

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Andy Warhol Artworks to Be Offered As Tokenized Investments on Ethereum

Coindesk - Rosie Perper
2023-03-30 08:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Freeport, a soon-to-be-launched blockchain-based platform that allows people to invest in fine art, is offering an exclusive four-piece collection of prints from pop artist Andy Warhol.

According to a press release, the four works were "partially acquired" from well-known art collectors, including Jane Holzer. The collection will include prints of some of Warhol's most famous works – including "Marilyn" (1967), "Double Mickey" (1981), "Mick Jagger" (1975), and "Rebel Without a Cause (James Dean)" (1985) – and will be limited to 1,000 tokenized lots each.

Dave Hendricks, CEO and co-founder of digital asset management tool Vertalo, told CoinDesk that Freeport will utilize Vertalo to tokenize the artworks so they can be bought and sold on decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The platform cleared a regulatory hurdle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, allowing it to fractionalize shares of fine artworks in the form of security tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

The collection plans to launch in May, though interested collectors can join the waitlist now. According to the website, the starting price for each tokenized lot will vary from $250 to $860.

"As more and more value moves on-chain, fractionalized art is increasingly being sought after by a younger, yet less financially flexible, class of investors," said Colin Johnson, CEO and co-founder of Freeport. "Our platform goes far beyond just fractionalizing shares of fine art into security tokens – we've built a fully-immersive and interactive platform hosting an art-centric community and redefining the ownership experience surrounding fractionalized art."

Read more: How Can You Share an NFT? Fractional NFTs Explained

View full text