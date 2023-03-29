Australian Parliament Seeks to Accelerate Regulation of Crypto Sector

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Australian Parliament Seeks to Accelerate Regulation of Crypto Sector

Bitcoinist- by anushsamal
2023-03-29 22:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
On Wednesday, Australian opposition senator Andrew Bragg introduced a new bill to the country’s parliament to implement a licensing regime for crypto exchanges.
If passed, the bill would require Australian crypto exchanges to obtain a license to operate legally, bringing them in line with other financial service providers in the country who are also subject to licensing requirements.
Bragg introduced the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2023 as a private senator’s bill, which aims to protect consumers and encourage investment in digital assets by introducing regulatory measures.
The bill also includes provisions for regulating stablecoins and custody obligations. While Australian ministers typically introduce new regulatory changes, the Parliamentary Education Office notes that individual members of parliament can also introduce private members’ or private senators’ bills.
Senator Bragg also criticized the current Labor government for failing to implement multiple recommendations related to crypto regulations. The Senate Select Committee in Australia introduced these regulations as a Technology and Financial Centre in October 2021.

All Eyes On Regulation

Regulation is the center stage for the crypto industry across multiple jurisdictions. Senator Bragg argued that the Australian government’s inability to ensure regulatory clarity surrounding the industry makes it vulnerable to industry-wide events, for instance, the downfall of the FTX collapse. He stated:
Australia can be a digital asset hub while protecting digital asset consumers. But we must act now.
This proposed legislation comes amid rising scrutiny of the crypto sector in Australia and worldwide. Last year, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC) initiated legal proceedings against two global crypto exchanges, Binance and Coinbase. These two exchanges allegedly breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws.
The proposed framework requires businesses to meet various requirements, including maintaining records of transactions and complying with know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering regulations.
Cryptocurrency custody services and stablecoin issuers in Australia would be subject to the same regulations outlined in the bill. The legislation establishes several responsibilities and conditions for exchanges, custody services, and stablecoin issuers.
This includes maintaining minimum capital or reserve requirements, separating customer funds, providing reports on customer holdings, conducting audits, ensuring transparency, and disclosing relevant information.
If the bill is passed, Australia will join a growing number of countries that have introduced regulations for the cryptocurrency sector, including the United States, Japan, and the European Union.

Classifying And Defining Cryptocurrencies

Australia is conducting a public consultation regarding classifying crypto, digital assets, tokens, services, and platforms.
This consultation paper, called “token mapping,” was released in February. This paper provides information regarding fundamental definitions of crypto and the industry.
View full text