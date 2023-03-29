IOTA Releases Shimmer Public Test Chain Ahead of Native Ethereum Virtual Machine Launch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

IOTA Releases Shimmer Public Test Chain Ahead of Native Ethereum Virtual Machine Launch

Coindesk - Shaurya Malwa
2023-03-29 13:22
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
IOTA Foundation, the developer of the eponymous blockchain, released the Shimmer Ethereum Virtual Machine test chain on its Shimmer testnet, developers told CoinDesk Wednesday.
Shimmer, an incentivized staging network, started operation in September. It is the first EVM-enabled launch on IOTA and is intended to increase the network's overall utility for developers and traders. The public testing period is a key step ahead of the ShimmerEVM introduction on the mainnet, or real-world blockchain.
“We are continually making new improvements so when the ‘real’ ShimmerEVM is ready to launch, it’s more polished,” IOTA Foundation Chairman Dominik Schiener said. “This testnet is an important step forward for the rollout of future ecosystem projects on both Shimmer and IOTA.”
Testnets are blockchain networks designed for testing purposes. They mimic activity on the mainnet and allow developers to debug any issues and monitor network activity ahead of wider release.
An Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) refers to the environment in which all Ethereum accounts and smart contracts live, serving as a virtual computer utilized by developers for creating decentralized applications (dapps). When deployed on other blockchains, EVMs can allow developers to build dapps and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications similar to the way they would on Ethereum.
Testing ShimmerEVM with multiple validators and dozens of dapps will enhance the resilience, performance, and security of the planned ShimmerEVM smart contract chain, developers said.
Alongside test chain launch come with other important updates to the consensus module.
The basis for this extended EVM compatibility is built by so-called Magic Smart Contracts, which come as a default on every IOTA smart contract chain. These smart contracts enable seamless and bridgeless native asset transfer between Shimmer L1 and EVM chains – eliminating the need for custom bridges within the Shimmer ecosystem.
View full text