Do Kwon Extradition Sought By U.S., South Korea, Montenegro Justice Minister Says

The extradition of TerraForm Labs founder Do Kwon from Montenegro has been requested by both the U.S. and South Korea, Justice Minister Marko Kovac said at a Wednesday press conference.

Kwon was arrested at Podgorica airport last week. Extradition proceedings will take place only after a separate case for forgery of identification documents, Kovac said.

“Primacy is given to the court proceedings led in Montenegro,” Kovac said, speaking through an interpreter. “If they are convicted for the criminal offense of falsifying identification documents, only after they served their prison sentence is it expected that they will be extradited.”

