Binance Market Update (2023-03-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, up by 5.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,642 and $28,656 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,449, up by 5.40%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LINA , MASK , and CFX , up by 33%, 25%, and 23%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: