Breaking: Do Kwon to Appeal Passport Forgery Case in Supreme Court, Delaying Extradition

Terra co-founder Do Kwon's extradition will likely be delayed as Montenegro authorities prioritize the passport forgery case, while Do Kwon's lawyers thinking to appeal the case in Supreme Court. The court procedure for the extradition process hasn't started yet, a lawyer representing Do Kwon said on Wednesday.

Montenegrin lawyer representing Do Kwon in the passport forgery case said a first-instance judgment appeal has been submitted to a Montenegro court. If they lose the case, they will file an appeal to Montenegro's Supreme Court, reported South Korea's media on March 29.

On March 25, Do Kwon's lawyer filed an appeal against the court's decision to extend the detention to 30 days, during the initial detention period of up to 72 hours. The judge is yet to decide whether to dismiss or accept the appeal.

On March 24, Montenegro's court ordered an extension of the detention period for Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon and CFO Han Chang-joon after both were arrested while trying to board a plane to Dubai using a Costa Rican passport.

Meanwhile, South Korean Embassy officials confirmed that Do Kwon "is in good health." Embassy officials have also met with Montenegro officials and requested their cooperation in the extradition of Kwon.

Extradition of Do Kwon Likely Delayed

Do Kwon's lawyer and prosecutors confirmed that the extradition process will begin only after the Montenegro court judicial process related to passport forgery is completed. The lawyer representing Do Kwon intends to lead the case in the Supreme Court, if the court's decision in the passport forgery case is unsatisfactory.

The extradition process hasn't started yet. The extradition requests by South Korea, the U.S., and Singapore will be considered in a separate court procedure after a decision in the passport forgery case. According to Montenegrin law, forging a passport can result in a prison sentence of up to 5 years.

Prosecutor Haris Shabotich of the Podgorica District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the counterfeit passport case. Do Kwon hired two lawyers in Montenegro, Voislav Zetsevich representing Kwon and Branko Angelich for both. Meanwhile, South Korean and Serbian prosecutors are investigating whether the crypto business established in Serbia by Do Kwon and Han Chang-joon was used for money laundering. On Monday, Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office confirmed seeking an arrest warrant against Daniel Shin, co-founder of Terraform Labs.