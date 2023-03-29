Celer Network’s CBridge Integrates With Canto Public

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that its cBridge has completed integration with Canto Public, a Layer-1 blockchain built to deliver on the promise of DeFi. Thanks to this integration, Celer Network users can now bridge BNB, BUSD, WBTC, and IBEX between Canto Public, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Polygon, and Avalanche blockchains.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR, the native token of Celer Network, is down by 2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.02424.