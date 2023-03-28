Scam Alert: MetaMask Warns Users of Deceptive March 31 Airdrop Rumors

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Scam Alert: MetaMask Warns Users of Deceptive March 31 Airdrop Rumors

Cointelegraph By Luke Huigsloot
2023-03-29 05:29
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Web3 wallet provider MetaMask has warned its users of “false rumors” of a purported MetaMask airdrop, which appears to have been making the rounds on social media.
According to a March 28 tweet from MetaMask, there have "quite a few rumors going around" of a MetaMask snapshot or airdrop on March 31
There are quite a few false rumors going around about a MetaMask snapshot/airdrop/etc. on March 31.These rumors are not only false, but they are dangerous. They create opportunities for scammers and phishers.Please be on the lookout for fake sites in the coming days
— MetaMask (@MetaMask) March 28, 2023
“These rumors are not only false, but they are dangerous. They create opportunities for scammers and phishers,” warned MetaMask.
Cointelegraph has identified a number of Twitter accounts purporting to be related to MetaMask or a MetaMask token airdrop.
A Twitter account claiming to be owned by MetaMask which links to a phishing website
In its Twitter post, MetaMask has denied the rumors of an upcoming airdrop and has urged users to stay vigilant for fake sites in the coming days.
Screenshot from a phishing website claiming to be MetaMask
The recent rumors may be linked to a “fireside chat” session with ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin at ETHDenver 2023 on March 14, who reiterated his firm is “actively working to decentralize” MetaMask. He later reportedly confirmed that they were intending to launch a token.
Lubin also first hinted at a MetaMask token in a Nov. 8 Tweet from 2021, saying “Wen $MASK? Stay tuned.”
Andrew, ConsenSys has thousands of tokens on our balance sheet. ConsenSys is vigorously controlled by its employees, which includes me. And we are driving towards decentralization of several of our projects. Wen $MASK? Stay tuned. Wen objective journalism, ser?
— Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) November 8, 2021
While MetaMask has debunked an imminent airdrop, many of the replies from the community suggest they are still hopeful that an airdrop may still occur, but just at a later date.
Cointelegraph has contacted MetaMask’s parent company ConsenSys for clarification about whether there were plans for a future airdrop but was yet to hear back at the time of publication.
Activity on MetaMask nearly tripled on the back of the rumors, with data from DappRadar showing that the number of transactions on March 27 reached 21,460 from a baseline of approximately 8,000.
MetaMask activity from Feb. 27 to March 28. Source: DappRadar.
MetaMask saw a similar flurry of activity due to rumors of an airdrop back in November 2021, following recent airdrops from both the Ethereum Name Service and Lubin’s mention of a token.
View full text