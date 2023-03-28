Scam Alert: MetaMask Warns Users of Deceptive March 31 Airdrop Rumors

Web3 wallet provider MetaMask has warned its users of “false rumors” of a purported MetaMask airdrop, which appears to have been making the rounds on social media.

According to a March 28 tweet from MetaMask, there have "quite a few rumors going around" of a MetaMask snapshot or airdrop on March 31

There are quite a few false rumors going around about a MetaMask snapshot/airdrop/etc. on March 31.These rumors are not only false, but they are dangerous. They create opportunities for scammers and phishers.Please be on the lookout for fake sites in the coming days — MetaMask (@MetaMask) March 28, 2023

“These rumors are not only false, but they are dangerous. They create opportunities for scammers and phishers,” warned MetaMask.

Cointelegraph has identified a number of Twitter accounts purporting to be related to MetaMask or a MetaMask token airdrop.

A Twitter account claiming to be owned by MetaMask which links to a phishing website

In its Twitter post, MetaMask has denied the rumors of an upcoming airdrop and has urged users to stay vigilant for fake sites in the coming days.

Screenshot from a phishing website claiming to be MetaMask

The recent rumors may be linked to a “fireside chat” session with ConsenSys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin at ETHDenver 2023 on March 14, who reiterated his firm is “actively working to decentralize” MetaMask. He later reportedly confirmed that they were intending to launch a token.

Lubin also first hinted at a MetaMask token in a Nov. 8 Tweet from 2021, saying “Wen $MASK? Stay tuned.”

Andrew, ConsenSys has thousands of tokens on our balance sheet. ConsenSys is vigorously controlled by its employees, which includes me. And we are driving towards decentralization of several of our projects. Wen $MASK? Stay tuned. Wen objective journalism, ser? — Joseph Lubin (@ethereumJoseph) November 8, 2021

While MetaMask has debunked an imminent airdrop, many of the replies from the community suggest they are still hopeful that an airdrop may still occur, but just at a later date.

Cointelegraph has contacted MetaMask’s parent company ConsenSys for clarification about whether there were plans for a future airdrop but was yet to hear back at the time of publication.

Activity on MetaMask nearly tripled on the back of the rumors, with data from DappRadar showing that the number of transactions on March 27 reached 21,460 from a baseline of approximately 8,000.

MetaMask activity from Feb. 27 to March 28. Source: DappRadar.

MetaMask saw a similar flurry of activity due to rumors of an airdrop back in November 2021, following recent airdrops from both the Ethereum Name Service and Lubin’s mention of a token.