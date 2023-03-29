The Algorand Foundation Branches Out to India

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The Algorand Foundation Branches Out to India

Coindesk - Amitoj Singh
2023-03-29 05:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Blockchain protocol Algorand (ALGO) has entered the world’s most populous country, India, with a project that aims to support the nation’s transformation from the back office of the Web2 world to the innovation hub of the Web3 world, two senior representatives told CoinDesk. Millions of Indians take on outsourced work from Silicon Valley companies and global banks.

Launched on Wednesday, AlgoBharat won’t have a registered entity in India but will see a dedicated team focus on real world utility for blockchain in India with relevance for the rest of the world, the representatives said. The word Bharat represents the nation of India.

“India was effectively the back office of Web2, right? The innovation might have been led somewhere else,” said Anil Kakani, a vice president and the India country head at the Algorand Foundation. “Blockchain use cases that have the greatest real world utility are happening here in India.”

For the past several weeks, Kakani and Nikhil Varma, the tech lead for AlgoBharat have been traversing the nation’s engineering universities and blockchain friendly states but have stayed clear of the rule makers.

“We will certainly engage with regulators this year,” said Kakani, who was a senior adviser for India at the U.S. Treasury. “We have been understanding the appetite for Web3 here. When we do talk to regulators, we will come with the track record of working with the National Bank of Italy and the Marshall Islands CBDC project.”

India’s position on crypto has gone from the central bank trying to ban the industry’s access to financial services to a stiff tax regimen in 2022. Currently, India is pushing for global consensus on rules for crypto assets as the President of the Group of 20 nations (G-20), while also asking the Web3 and blockchain industry to decouple itself from crypto.

“We think the regulatory framework that's beginning to get laid out in India makes a lot of sense,” Varma said. "Bringing India’s Web3 companies under the prevention-of-money-laundering rules for clarity with KYC and AML laws is a sign of institutionalizing the space and we think it's positive.”

Algorand’s India plan is broken up into three pillars – broaden the Web3 developer base through education and events at universities, focus on startups that are transitioning from Web2 to Web3, and focus on high profile use case partnerships with the central and state governments.

“These partnerships with governments and ministries are already happening,” said Kakani. “They have hundreds of thousands if not millions of users and we want to handhold their transition to address key bottlenecks in their systems from a Web2 to a Web3 solution.”

So far Algorand has announced partnerships with the state of Maharashtra to create 100 million NFTs to store personal health data, with the Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) to support women-led enterprises building blockchain solutions, with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and the Indian School of Business to launch faculty development programs, and with T-Hub, a prominent innovation hub, as its first blockchain partner to support startups.

Read More: Algorand Foundation CEO: SEC’s Crypto Crackdown Highlights Lack of Regulatory Clarity

View full text