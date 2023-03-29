Exchange
Polygon’s ZkEVM Mainnet Beta Launches, Opening Up Endless Possibilities for Ethereum-Compatible DApps

CryptoNewsFarm - Jeet Adhvaryu
2023-03-29 04:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network, has announced the launch of its zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine mainnet beta (zkEVM). This change is anticipated to increase the scalability of decentralized applications (dApps) created on the Polygon network while boosting its overall efficacy.

The official blog article claims that the Polygon zkEVM will enable a layer two scalability option to be integrated into the Ethereum network. Zero-knowledge evidence makes this feasible by letting data be validated without revealing it.

The beta launch of zkEVM’s mainnet will also enhance the security and privacy of dApps on the Polygon network. With this release, Polygon will give programmers a better, cheaper, and more extensible foundation to create their decentralized apps.

In addition to its immediate conclusion, gas economy, and cheap transaction costs, Polygon zkEVM offers several other attractive features. These features will substantially improve the developer experience, making creating dApps to manage a high volume of transactions easier without sacrificing efficiency or security.

It’s also convenient for coders to dive into the Ethereum ecosystem because the Polygon zkEVM is backward-compatible with popular Ethereum tools like Metamask, Remix, and Truffle. Since the two platforms are similar, programs won’t have trouble porting their Ethereum dApps to the Polygon network.

The team at Polygon has worked relentlessly to improve the scalability and effectiveness of its network. As more dApps are developed on the network, the demand for scalable solutions grows. With this launch, Polygon is introducing a remedy that could assist in mitigating some of these difficulties.

The MATIC token from Polygon appears to be locked in a price stalemate as the broader adverse trend in the cryptocurrency market persists. At the time of publication, the digital asset was observed trading at a meagre $1.03 despite the community’s usual fervor, which frequently causes a significant price increase in MATIC.

The coin experienced a 24-hour loss of 6.22 percent and a seven-day decline of more than 12.2 percent. It maintains its status as a target for large investors while generating optimism that the launch of the zkEVM will serve as a significant catalyst, establishing Polygon as the blockchain of choice for mainstream Web 2.0 companies.

