THORChain Mainnet Halted Amid New Vulnerability Reports

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

THORChain Mainnet Halted Amid New Vulnerability Reports

BitcoinWorld - Oladapo Hapostle
2023-03-29 01:08
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The THORChain network, which is utilized for the cross-chain liquidity protocol, has suspended its operations in response to recent accusations of a possible network vulnerability.
On March 28, THORChain announced on Twitter that it had paused all trade in response to reports of a potential vulnerability with a THORChain dependency that might damage the network. According to THORChain’s statement, the decision was made as a precautionary measure while the reports are being verified.
Soon after social media reports indicated THORChain’s liquidity platform Nine Realms and the dedicated security team THORSec received “credible reports” of a potential vulnerability affecting THORChain, the announcement was made shortly after that. It has been reported that the THORChain network has been consequently shut down across the globe.
Nine Realms said in a tweet that their network had been “preemptively suspended by NO’s to examine the report; updates will follow.” According to data provided by CoinGecko, the price of THORChain’s native token Rune $1.31 has dropped by almost 5% as a result of the announcement. At the time of this writing, the token is being traded at $1.32, representing a decrease of 18% over the course of the previous 30 days.
THORChain is a decentralized cross-chain liquidity protocol that was launched in 2018. It enables users to trade assets between multiple blockchain networks without the need to use centralized exchanges. The settlement layer of THORChain currently supports trades between eight different chains. These chains are Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Avalanche, Cosmos, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. Bitcoin Cash is also supported.
The most recent stoppage on the THORChain network is not the first of its kind. A software flaw that was generating “non-determinism amongst individual nodes” led to the temporary suspension of the network in October of 2022. After a maintenance period of twenty hours, the network was brought back online and restored to full functionality. The THORChain network was also taken offline in 2021 when a breach occurred in the protocol, which resulted in the theft of crypto assets worth a total of $7.6 million.
The post THORChain mainnet halted amid new vulnerability reports appeared first on BitcoinWorld.
View full text