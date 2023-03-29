Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks' Token a Top Performer in March

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks' Token a Top Performer in March

CoinDesk - Lyllah Ledesma
2023-03-29 01:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Stacks (STX), the native token of Stacks Network, has soared in March amid booming hype for Bitcoin Ordinals and growing total value locked (TVL) on the protocol. The project is also set to undergo an upgrade later this year to further speed and scalability.
Known for being the first token distributed through the first-ever U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) qualified token offering in 2019, STX has gained 23% in March, reaching $1.25, the token’s highest level since a year ago. Although the token's gains have slowed slightly toward the end of March, it is still up 350% over the last three months, bringing its valuation to $1.5 billion.
Looking at tokens with a market capitalization above $1 billion, STX is the second top-performing digital asset over the month of March, behind XRP, according to data from Messari.
Stacks is a Bitcoin layer 2 protocol for smart contracts that’s attempting to transform and extend Bitcoin’s functionality from its widely known role as an alternative payment system to a more versatile platform that is programmable.
The token began to climb last month amid market participants' growing interest in creating Bitcoin Ordinal non-fungible tokens (NFT). Stacks has a native functionality to mint NFTs, and users have minted 650,000 Bitcoin NFTs on the Stacks layer 2, according to Stacks co-founder Muneeb Ali.
Stacks Network’s TVL also spiked over the last few months, climbing from $8 million in February to $35 million in mid-March, according to data from DeFiLlama. It has since retreated to $25 million.
“The hype surrounding Stacks is definitely due to Ordinals but could be sustained if the devs stick around,” decentralized finance (DeFi) analyst Michael Nadeau said. “Bitcoin needs projects like this to sustain itself in the long run.”
The Stacks smart contract protocol has a ledger to store data outside of Bitcoin’s layer 1, enabling developers to build apps on the platform, similar to what they can do on Ethereum or Solana.
Stacks is aiming to make Bitcoin more programmable, a feature more associated with the other two blockchain platforms, which currently have the majority of DeFi activity.
Stacks’ Ali said in an interview with CoinDesk that the recent interest surrounding STX could partly stem from anticipation for Stacks’ upcoming Nakamoto upgrade later this year.
He said the release will give users access to full smart contracts on a layer 2 chain, enabling them to move bitcoin (BTC) in and out while their layer 2 transactions are secured by the Bitcoin layer 1 network.
Ali said that unlike Ethereum and Arbitrum, users can’t easily move BTC into the Stacks layer right now. This is the biggest bottleneck.
The update is set to increase the network’s liquidity and capacity.
Ali also explained that unlike a lot of blockchains that require high-power hardware to run nodes, Stacks allows users to run nodes on less-sophisticated hardware such as Raspberry Pi or normal laptops, making it more accessible for users. Unlike Solana or ICP, Stacks doesn’t require you to run nodes in data centers, which is the typical way to deploy nodes with high hardware requirements, according to Ali.
In a report, NorthRock Digital, a hedge fund that invests in cryptocurrencies, wrote that “despite limitations developing a crypto economy on top of Bitcoin, Stacks has a potentially 'massive opportunity' ... because of the relatively small crypto economy currently built on Bitcoin.
NorthRock identified three main layer 2 networks on Bitcoin: Lightning, RSK and Stacks. Each layer 2 “is complementary and has different goals, but of the three Stacks is furthest along in terms of developing an ecosystem for more traditional crypto applications (NFTs, DeFi, Name Services, etc.),” NorthRock wrote.
NorthRock also noted that Bitcoin’s upcoming halving will likely benefit Stacks. “The halving itself will decrease Bitcoin’s security budget and further reinforce the need to develop a larger fee pool through a more productive Bitcoin ecosystem. This will solidify the importance” of layer 2s like Stacks, the report said.
View full text