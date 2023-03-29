Bank of Japan Prepares for Digital Yen Pilot Program

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bank of Japan Prepares for Digital Yen Pilot Program

CryptoNews - Bralon Hill
2023-03-29 03:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The Bank of Japan has announced its readiness to explore the issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) through a pilot program launching in April, joining the global race to establish secure digital payment systems.
The Bank of Japan has announced its intention to prepare for the potential issuance of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) to provide a secure digital payment system for the public. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s statement was reported by Reuters on July 28.
Governor KURODA made a speech entitled "Evolution of Payments: Payment Systems for 'Neoteric Individuals'" at the FIN/SUM 2023 on March 28, 2023.
— Bank of Japan (@Bank_of_Japan_e) March 28, 2023
In April, the nation’s central bank is slated to launch a trial program to evaluate the feasibility of a digital version of the yen. This move places Japan among an increasing number of countries exploring the implementation of a CBDC for their respective populations.
Addressing the importance of a digital yen for Japanese citizens, Governor Kuroda emphasized the need for coexistence between CBDCs and other forms of currency.
You might also like: OKX expands to Hong Kong, to apply for VASP license
Kuroda also asserted that it was the central bank’s responsibility to be prepared for any changes in circumstances. The Bank of Japan is committed to ensuring its CBDC is prepared to offer a secure digital payment system to the public.
Following the initial pilot program, the Bank of Japan plans to conduct two years of further testing. These investigations will determine whether the government will ultimately issue a digital yen.
The topic of CBDCs has become increasingly important in the digital asset sphere, with Japan now part of the growing group of nations dedicated to developing a digital version of their national currency for public use.

Impact on the global economy

Japan’s push for a CBDC is likely to have significant implications for the global economy, as it may prompt other nations to accelerate their own CBDC development efforts.
As the world’s third-largest economy, Japan’s progress in this area could contribute to the widespread adoption of digital currencies, leading to increased efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced financial inclusion.
Furthermore, the successful implementation of a digital yen could influence the international monetary system, potentially impacting cross-border transactions, exchange rates, and global trade dynamics.
However, the full extent of these effects will depend on the coordination and collaboration among central banks and regulatory authorities worldwide.
Read more: Ethereum faces bearish divergence with crypto markets under pressure
View full text