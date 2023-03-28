Exchange
Do Kwon Held in Medical Quarantine Following Shock Arrest in Montenegro

CoinMarketCap by Connor Sephton
2023-03-28 14:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
According to Bloomberg, officials want to rule out that he has coronavirus.
The Terra co-founder will remain there until April 3 — and until that time, only his lawyer or a doctor will be able to pay him a visit.
Bloomberg's report went on to reveal that he is in good health and hasn't made any special requests while he's in detention.
Kwon's arrest came 10 months after the sudden collapse of LUNA and UST wiped $40 billion from the crypto markets — firing the starting gun on a slew of bankruptcies.
While he has long insisted that he wasn't on the run, he had refused to reveal his location.
The U.S. and South Korea have been pursuing criminal investigations, with Seoul revoking his passport and issuing an arrest warrant.
Interpol had also released a red notice, calling for law enforcement agencies around the world to locate and arrest him.
Kwon and Terra's chief financial officer Hon Chang Joon were detained as they attempted to board a flight to Dubai using falsified travel documents.
A judge has ordered them to be held for 30 days — far longer than the standard of 72 hours — in order to formally assess their identities.
This was said to be necessary because of how the names on their travel documentation were different. It's alleged that the falsified papers purported to be from Costa Rica, Belgium and South Korea.
Reports suggest that Kwon is planning to appeal the 30 days of detention — but the judge has previously raised concerns that he could be a flight risk because he's a foreign citizen.
Hours after his arrest, prosecutors in New York charged Kwon with conspiracy to defraud, two counts of commodities fraud, securities fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to defraud and engage in market manipulation.
At this point in proceedings, it's unclear whether he will be extradited to South Korea or the U.S.
