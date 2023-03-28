Sam Bankman-Fried Faces New U.S. Indictment Over Chinese Bribery

U.S. prosecutors unveiled a new indictment against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried Wednesday, adding a bribery charge on top of the 12 other charges he already faced.

The former FTX CEO already faced charges of fraud, conspiracy and trying to evade U.S. campaign laws. Bankman-Fried was arrested last year but released on bond, though the specific terms of his release have been under discussion by both prosecutors and his defense team.

According to the superseding indictment shared Wednesday, Bankman-Fried is accused of attempting to bribe a Chinese government official. "The S5 Indictment, which was unsealed this morning, includes the twelve counts contained in the S3 Superseding Indictment, as well an additional count for conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ('FCPA'), in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371," a letter to the judge overseeing the case read.

Bankman-Fried has yet to be arraigned on five of the 13 total charges against him, the letter said.

There is a pre-trial conference set for 11:00 a.m. ET on March 30.