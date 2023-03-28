Ripple Contributes to New Digital Euro Whitepaper By DEA

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ripple Contributes to New Digital Euro Whitepaper By DEA

Bitcoinist by Jake Simmons
2023-03-28 13:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.

The Digital Euro Association (DEA) has published a new whitepaper to which Ripple Director of CBDC Product Management Anthony Ralphs was a contributor. Ripple called attention to this development in a tweet and blog post today.

The latter explains that with central banks around the world increasingly exploring Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), privacy has become an important consideration. DEA’s white paper takes a look at the subject of privacy and CBDCs.

It examines the importance of privacy and how it impacts the successful adoption, use, and implementation of Central Bank Digital Currencies. To gain user trust and allay fears of government surveillance, the DEA provides recommendations for improving privacy and security in a CBDC system.

Anthony Ralphs of Ripple contributed his expertise and research to this working group. The paper concludes that each central bank has different views and values regarding privacy. Because of this, Ripple and the DEA define some minimum standards that should be respected on a global scale.

Blockchain is the best technology for this, according to the Ripple employee who stated; “One thing the paper explores is that CBDCs-and the blockchain technology they are built on-offer enhanced security and access management to help ensure privacy across the various use cases that are being implemented.”

Additionally, Ripple notes in its blog post that the various use cases and implementations make it possible for CBDCs to increase global, cross-border data flows in the future. To ensure data privacy, the Digital Euro Association recommends strong encryption methods, strict access controls, regular audits and a strict disciplinary regime for data breaches, among other things.

Ripple Establishes Its CBDC Presence In Europe And UK

Importantly, it should be noted that the DEA is a think tank and thus an independent voice of society, unaffiliated with either the Eurosystem or any European organization.

In addition to Ripple, DEA members include the German Central Bank (“Bundesbank”), Ernst & Young, RTGS.global, Circle, and a number of German banks such as Hamburg Commercial Bank, Solaris Bank, DZ Bank and the association of German savings banks (Deutscher Sparkassen Giroverband).

It is also worth noting that Ripple continues to position itself as a solution provider in the CBDC race. As Bitcoinist recently reported, Ripple Senior Vice President Brook Entwistle revealed that the company is currently working with 20 countries on CBDC solutions.

Remarkably, Ripple was also mentioned in the Bank of England’s digital pound consultation paper. In the UK, the company is also a member of the independent Digital Pound Foundation.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.4836, posting a gain of 3.3% in the past 24 hours. The price increase could be related to the fact that the CFTC referred to several cryptocurrencies as commodities in its lawsuit against Binance.

In the 1-hour chart, XRP shows a strong uptrend and writes higher lows. For now, $0.49 is the key resistance to unleash further upside potential.

View full text