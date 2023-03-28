Breaking: FTX Founder SBF Charged for Bribing $40 Million to Chinese Officials; Here’s Why

On Tuesday, U.S. prosecutors released a new indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, who is the founder of the now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange. The charges against him include conspiring to violate anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. This law prohibits American businesses and individuals from offering or giving bribes to foreign officials to obtain or retain business.

SBF Charged In Bribery Conspiracy

Bankman-Fried has been accused by federal prosecutors in Manhattan of directing the transfer of cryptocurrency worth a minimum of $40 million to Chinese government officials for their personal benefit. The United States government alleges that the 31-year-old crypto mogul orchestrated the transaction with the purpose of unfreezing Alameda Research's trading accounts, which held over $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency -- that had been frozen by Chinese authorities. In a legal proceeding, prosecutors requested that U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan schedule a court hearing for Bankman-Fried to be arraigned on a new 13-count indictment. Bankman-Fried had previously pleaded not guilty to eight counts related to the bankruptcy of FTX. The charges accuse him of stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to cover losses at his crypto-focused hedge fund, Alameda Research. This is a developing story and is being frequently updated.