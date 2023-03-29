Newly Formed ZeroSync Association Brings Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Bitcoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Newly Formed ZeroSync Association Brings Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Bitcoin

Coindesk - Frederick Munawa
2023-03-29 10:32
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Three German computer scientists have created a Swiss non-profit called the ZeroSync Association to help scale Bitcoin by using zero-knowledge proofs (zk-proofs), a cryptographic technique that has exploded in popularity on rival chain Ethereum.
Zero-knowledge proofs use cryptography to prove the validity of information without revealing the information itself. Using a zk-proof to validate the Bitcoin blockchain means nodes can sync almost instantly instead of taking hours (and sometimes days) to download the chain’s current 500GB of data.
ZeroSync has already produced a working prototype that allows users to validate the state (who owns what right now) and transaction history of the Bitcoin blockchain without downloading the entire chain or trusting a third party.
The prototype can verify Bitcoin consensus rules but not transaction signatures. It’s also a bit clunky and still needs to be optimized for speed and security, so it’s not ready for prime time just yet, but the important thing is – it works.
“It's very much in the prototype stage,” ZeroSync co-founder Robin Linus told CoinDesk. “But the grand vision is that you download that one megabyte of proof and that is as good as if you had downloaded the 500 gigabytes.”
Light clients or simple payment verification (SPV) nodes have always existed on the Bitcoin blockchain. In fact, Satoshi Nakamoto mentioned the concept in his original whitepaper. They are critical for small devices like mobile phones that can’t download the entire blockchain.
“It is possible to verify payments without running a full network node,” Satoshi wrote. "Verification is reliable as long as honest nodes control the network, but is more vulnerable if the network is overpowered by an attacker.”
ZeroSync goes a step further by verifying transactions via cryptographic proof rather than merely trusting honest nodes as suggested by Satoshi.
“You don't have to trust, that is the entire point,” said Linus. “The proof proves it to you, that's the great invention.”
A fully functioning zk-proof mechanism can be used to enable a wide range of applications outside of the flagship node syncing use case. ZeroSync has created a developer tool kit to enable applications like proof-of-reserves on exchanges and transaction history compression on second layer protocols like Lightning Labs’ Taro.
Linus and fellow co-founder Lukas George joined forces last July to work on implementing a full chain proof of the Bitcoin blockchain after George’s undergraduate thesis on implementing a proof of Bitcoin's headers caught the attention of Geometry Research.
The team subsequently added Tino Steffens to the mix; all three co-founders have a background in computer science.
Linus was living in Santa Teresa, a remote beach town on Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula that has one ATM machine with a 10pm curfew. It drove Linus nuts and forced him to research alternative payment methods. He stumbled upon Bitcoin, befriended the well-respected “Bitcoin sorcerer” Ruben Somsen (who coined the term “ZeroSync”), and the rest as they say, is history.
“From there, I started to learn more and more about cryptography,” Linus said. “I developed some skills over time and then Ruben recommended me to Geometry Research. They offered me the opportunity to build STARK proofs for Bitcoin and that's also how I got in touch with Lucas.”
View full text