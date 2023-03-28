copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-03-28)
Binance
2023-03-28 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -2.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,550 and $28,020 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,991, down by -3.40%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include JOE, SXP, and GMX, up by 18%, 10%, and 6%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance responded to being sued by CFTC: it will continue to cooperate with regulators in the United States and around the world
- Polygon Launches ZkEVM Mainnet Beta, Will It Reduce Costs of Ethereum Transactions?
- MicroStrategy Buys an Additional 6,455 Bitcoin ($BTC), Pays Off Silvergate Loan
- dYdX Reveals Launch Date for Move From Ethereum to Cosmos
- Gucci and Yuga Labs Are Bringing High Fashion to the Otherside
- Crypto Exchange Binance Launches New Regional Hub in Georgia
- Polygon ZkEVM Mainnet Beta Goes Live; Ethereum’s Buterin to Process First Transaction
- Franklin Templeton Sees Web3 Driving Next Wave of Tech Innovations
Market movers:
- ETH: $1725.24 (-2.13%)
- BNB: $310.6 (-5.30%)
- XRP: $0.4848 (+3.88%)
- ADA: $0.3464 (-1.42%)
- DOGE: $0.07226 (-1.85%)
- MATIC: $1.0486 (-3.11%)
- SOL: $19.89 (-3.21%)
- DOT: $5.863 (-2.23%)
- LTC: $86.98 (-5.94%)
- SHIB: $0.0000103 (-2.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
