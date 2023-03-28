Binance Market Update (2023-03-28)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, down by -2.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $26,550 and $28,020 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,991, down by -3.40%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include JOE , SXP , and GMX , up by 18%, 10%, and 6%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: