Yuga Labs Rolls Out Employee Badges for Authenticity

Yuga Labs has introduced badges for certain employee accounts to indicate authenticity and promote transparency.

The badges do not represent the company’s views, and official announcements will still be made through Yuga Labs’ brand accounts.

The move shows Yuga Labs’ commitment to eliminating irregularities and ensuring that users can trust the information they receive from its employees.

Yuga Labs, the creator of the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), has recently announced the introduction of badges to indicate the authenticity of employee accounts. The badges are designed to help users identify the official accounts of Yuga Labs employees and distinguish them from fake or unofficial accounts.

The badges, which will be rolled out to the accounts of certain Yuga Labs employees, clearly indicate that the account is genuine and operated by an employee of the company. However, it is essential to note that all comments and opinions expressed on these accounts are made in the employee’s capacity and do not represent the views of Yuga Labs as a company.

We are rolling out Yuga Labs badges for the accounts of certain Yuga Labs employees. Badges indicate their accounts are real. However, all comments/opinions are made in the employee’s personal capacity and are not on behalf of or representative of Yuga Labs. — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 28, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Yuga Labs announced that more employees would receive the newly-introduced badges in the coming week. However, the company emphasized that official announcements and communications will continue through its official brand accounts.

More employees will be receiving these badges over the coming weeks. Reminder – Official announcements will continue to come only from the official brand accounts. — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 28, 2023

Yuga Labs’ decision to introduce badges for employee accounts shows its dedication to promoting transparency and protecting users from scammers. The move underscores the company’s commitment to eliminating any irregularities in its ecosystem and ensuring users trust the information they receive from Yuga Labs employees.

Yuga Labs recently made headlines after announcing the launch of the second trip of Otherside Meta, as reported by InvestorBites. The event occurred on March 25th and featured a two-hour narrative experience led by four Otherside team captains.

The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to providing immersive and engaging experiences for its users. Otherside has quickly gained popularity among gaming enthusiasts and is a testament to Yuga Labs’ innovative approach to technology.

