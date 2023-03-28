Yuga Labs Rolls Out Employee Badges for Authenticity

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Yuga Labs Rolls Out Employee Badges for Authenticity

Investor Bites
2023-03-28 09:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
  • Yuga Labs has introduced badges for certain employee accounts to indicate authenticity and promote transparency.
  • The badges do not represent the company’s views, and official announcements will still be made through Yuga Labs’ brand accounts.
  • The move shows Yuga Labs’ commitment to eliminating irregularities and ensuring that users can trust the information they receive from its employees.
Yuga Labs, the creator of the renowned Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), has recently announced the introduction of badges to indicate the authenticity of employee accounts. The badges are designed to help users identify the official accounts of Yuga Labs employees and distinguish them from fake or unofficial accounts.
The badges, which will be rolled out to the accounts of certain Yuga Labs employees, clearly indicate that the account is genuine and operated by an employee of the company. However, it is essential to note that all comments and opinions expressed on these accounts are made in the employee’s capacity and do not represent the views of Yuga Labs as a company.
We are rolling out Yuga Labs badges for the accounts of certain Yuga Labs employees. Badges indicate their accounts are real. However, all comments/opinions are made in the employee’s personal capacity and are not on behalf of or representative of Yuga Labs.
— Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 28, 2023
In a follow-up tweet, Yuga Labs announced that more employees would receive the newly-introduced badges in the coming week. However, the company emphasized that official announcements and communications will continue through its official brand accounts.
More employees will be receiving these badges over the coming weeks. Reminder – Official announcements will continue to come only from the official brand accounts.
— Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 28, 2023
Yuga Labs’ decision to introduce badges for employee accounts shows its dedication to promoting transparency and protecting users from scammers. The move underscores the company’s commitment to eliminating any irregularities in its ecosystem and ensuring users trust the information they receive from Yuga Labs employees.
Yuga Labs recently made headlines after announcing the launch of the second trip of Otherside Meta, as reported by InvestorBites. The event occurred on March 25th and featured a two-hour narrative experience led by four Otherside team captains.
The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to providing immersive and engaging experiences for its users. Otherside has quickly gained popularity among gaming enthusiasts and is a testament to Yuga Labs’ innovative approach to technology.
The post Yuga Labs Rolls Out Employee Badges for Authenticity appeared first on Every News Bite is Essential for Investment.
View full text