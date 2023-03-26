Crypto Lawyer Says SEC Vs. Ripple Verdict May Come This Week

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Lawyer Says SEC Vs. Ripple Verdict May Come This Week

Coin Edition by a Contributing Journalist
2023-03-28 07:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
Main Takeaways
  • Crypto lawyer John Deaton believes that a verdict in SEC vs. Ripple case may come as soon as this week.
  • Deaton believes that Ripple can appeal the ruling in case the SEC wins a favorable verdict.
  • The upside and downside of Ripple’s potential loss are yet to be determined.
Crypto lawyer John Deaton took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the latest developments in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) controversial lawsuit against Ripple. Deaton is of the opinion that XRP, the cryptocurrency at the center of this lawsuit, has the most attractive risk-to-reward ratio.
XRP has the most attractive risk/reward ratio IMO. The Judge’s ruling is coming down w/in the next few weeks (maybe this week). If the SEC wins, what’s the downside from .45? Ripple appeals and we get the status quo. Ripple wins and its made clear XRP isn’t a security? Upside?
— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) March 26, 2023
John Deaton added in his tweet that a ruling from Judge Analisa Torres of the United States Southern District Court of New York is imminent and may come as soon as this week. According to the crypto lawyer, in the event that the securities regulator wins the case, Ripple will be able to restore the status quo by appealing such a ruling.
As far as the impact on XRP’s price is concerned, the upside and downside of both outcomes are yet to be determined. On one hand, a verdict in the favor of the SEC will shake investors’ confidence in the crypto industry and cause a significant decline in the value of crypto.
However, XRP’s recent price action suggests that investors are anticipating a favorable outcome for Ripple. The cryptocurrency has gained over 17% over the weekend, going from $0.41 to $0.48 at the time of writing. XRP’s daily trading volume has gone up more than 30% over the same period as traders line up to buy the crypto in anticipation of a positive ruling.
Meanwhile, Ripple executives have expressed confidence in the defense mounted by their legal team. In a recent interview with CNBC, Ripple President Monica Long stated that she was optimistic about reaching a positive resolution to the case, which started in December 2020. Long also added that an imminent ruling within the next few weeks may be unlikely.
View full text